NIBCO announces promotions of Stanley, Smith

Jan. 12—ELKHART — NIBCO INC. has announced the promotion of Allen Stanley to vice president, fittings manufacturing and distribution, and Rudy Smith to vice president, valve manufacturing.

Both Stanley and Smith will report to Ashley Martin, president and COO, NIBCO, a news release stated.

"Allen and Rudy have long careers with NIBCO and the knowledge and expertise that they both bring to these roles will be valuable for the success of our organization," said Martin in the release. "Join me in congratulating them on their well-deserved promotions."

In this new role, Stanley has responsibility for the Stuarts Draft, Virginia manufacturing operations and the Demand Planning department, along with his current responsibilities for the U.S. distribution centers, world headquarters logistics, and all plastic manufacturing facilities.

Stanley began his career in 1997 at NIBCO as administrative manager at the Atlanta Distribution Center. He held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility including operations manager at the Elkhart Distribution Center, manager, distribution and transportation, and most recently, director, plastic fittings manufacturing and distribution.

Stanley holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. He also earned his master's degree in marketing from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

In his new role, Smith will have responsibility for NIBCO's Blytheville, Arkansas, facility, along with the company's Nacogdoches, Texas, McAllen, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico facilities.

Smith began his career at NIBCO in 1996 in logistics at NIBCO's world headquarters. Two years later, he was promoted and transferred as operations manager of NIBCO's Nacogdoches facility. He held various roles from production superintendent, plant superintendent, plant manager, and most recently, senior plant manager at Reynosa, prior to his new role.

Rudy holds a bachelor's degree in management from Rice University, in Houston, Texas.

Nibco manufactures and distributes a full line of flow-control products and systems for applications in the residential, commercial, industrial, marine, irrigation and waterworks markets. A fifth-generation business with its headquarters in Elkhart, NIBCO operates 15 manufacturing plants across the United States and around the world.

Visit NIBCO.com for information on the complete line of NIBCO products.