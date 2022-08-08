U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

NIBS Sets Agenda for Building Innovation 2022

·2 min read

Program highlights include decarbonization, building information management, artificial intelligence, resilience, sustainability, and building codes

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The schedule for the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) annual meeting, Building Innovation 2022, has been finalized.

(PRNewsfoto/National Institute of Building )
(PRNewsfoto/National Institute of Building )

BI2022 is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions. It takes place September 26-28, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Highlights from the BI2022 schedule include:

  • Efforts to Decarbonize Building Sector are Scaling – Why and How Your Company Can Respond

  • BIM Provides the Fuel for Data-Driven Change at the U.S. Department of State

  • Data & AI in Construction

  • Design for Resilience and Sustainability: Precast Protects Life and Resiliency and Zero Energy for Educational Facilities Case Study

  • Resilient & Smart Interiors: Protecting Occupant Wellness and Reducing System Construction Costs

  • Beyond Drawings: Engaging Owners and Users with Digital Twin & Mock-up Technologies

  • Landscape of Federal and State Resilience Planning & Policies and the Role of Modern Codes and Standards

  • Hazard Resilience & Building Codes in Action: Earthquake and Tornado Mitigation & Climate Change Adaptation Pathways

Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, Interim CEO of NIBS, says the BI2022 agenda reflects the evolving topics that continue to shape the U.S. built environment.

"Building Innovation convenes the building industry to meet on critical topics, learn new technologies, and strategize for the future of our communities," Ayers said.

The BI2022 Keynotes and Sponsors

NIBS recently announced the keynotes who will lead the conference. They include:

  • Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

  • Kelly Alvarez Doran, Senior Director, Sustainability & Regenerative Design, MASS Design Group, and Director, Ha/f Research Studio, University of Toronto

  • Stacy Smedley, LEED AP BD+C, Executive Director, Building Transparency, and Senior Director, Sustainability, Skanska USA Building

Building Innovation 2022 sponsors include the International Code Council, Dell Technologies, Tremco Construction Products Group, 84 Lumber, BSI, Session Board, Procore Technologies, Evolve Stone, PCI, Federal Emergency Management Agency, MADCAD, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, and industry supporters, Green Building Initiative, The Marshall Group, Ltd., ASTM International, and BOMA International. Building Enclosure is the BI2022 media partner.

BI2022 Media Registration

Registration is free for members of the media wishing to attend Building Innovation 2022. Reach out to NIBS Social Media and PR Manager Christine Cube at ccube@nibs.org for details.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nibs-sets-agenda-for-building-innovation-2022-301601636.html

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences

