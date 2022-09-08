U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.75
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,625.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,279.50
    +16.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.31 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -2.02 (-7.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1549
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6850
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.24
    +543.16 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.90
    +22.19 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.89
    +16.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

NiCAN Reports High Grades in First Two Drill Holes at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 27.3 Metres of 2.61% Nickel Equivalent

·20 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NiCAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received outstanding assay results from the first two diamond drill holes drilled in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba. These drill holes were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project and were drilled vertically to gain an understanding of the overall thickness and orientation of mineralization encountered in the historical drilling.

Highlights (complete assays are set out in Tables 1 and 2):

  • Diamond drill hole Wine-22-05 intersected three distinct zones of mineralization including 27.3 metres at 2.01% Ni, 1.81% Cu, 0.09% Co, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Pd from 43.0 to 69.3 metres (NiEq of 2.61%)

  • Diamond drill hole Wine-22-02 intersected four zones of mineralization including 2.8 metres at 1.87% Ni, 0.64% Cu, 0.08% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd from 45.8 to 48.6 metres (NiEq of 2.08%).

Note: Nickel Equivalent ("NiEq") was calculated using copper and nickel values only. 

 

Brad Humphrey, President, and CEO of NiCAN commented, "This is an excellent result from our initial drilling at the Wine project. This drilling program was designed to improve our understanding of the Wine Occurrence, confirm the mineralization encountered in the historical drilling and determine the orientation of the mineralized body. Intersecting multiple zones containing high nickel equivalent values is very encouraging."

2022 Exploration Program

The 56.8 km2 Wine property is located west of Snow Lake in Manitoba (Figure 4). The initial 2022 exploration program included an airborne geophysical survey, partial resampling of a historical drill hole, downhole geophysical (electro-magnetic) surveys and 17 diamond drill holes, 1,600 metres in total, testing an area known as the Wine Occurrence, as well as seven other nearby geophysical anomalies. The objective of this program was to confirm the presence of nickel-copper mineralization at the Wine Occurrence and improve NiCAN's understanding of the geological model and the orientation of the mineralization, which will be used to better target future drilling programs.

NiCAN anticipates receiving and releasing the assay and geophysical survey results, following quality control, over the next several weeks. The results from this initial exploration work will be used to refine the geological model and to design a follow up Phase 2 exploration plan.

Wine-22-02

Immediately following the overburden, drill hole Wine-22-02 intersected 0.7 metres averaging 0.64% Cu and 0.27% Ni (NiEq of 0.49%) from 7.2 to 7.9 metres. This was followed by three additional mineralized intersections down hole, including 4.6 metres averaging 1.02% Cu and 0.74% Ni (NiEq of 1.07%), 0.3% Co and 0.28 g/t PGMs ("Au+Pt+Pd") from 34.9 to 39.5 metres; 2.8 meters averaging 0.64% Cu and 1.87% Ni (NiEq of 2.08%), 0.08% Co and 0.56 g/t PGMs from 45.8 to 48.6 metres as well as 6.1 metres averaging 1.9% Cu, 0.09% Ni (NiEq of 0.71%), 0.003% Co and 2.49 g/t PGMs from 60.8 to 66.9 metres (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Drill holes Wine-22-02 and Wine-22-05 Presented in a Section Looking Northwest (300⁰) (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Figure 1: Drill holes Wine-22-02 and Wine-22-05 Presented in a Section Looking Northwest (300⁰) (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

There appears to be a strong correlation between intersections of higher-grade copper assays and elevated PGM grades. An 11.20% Cu assay from 60.8 to 61.4 metres also returned 6.0 g/t Au, 1.01 g/t Pt and 1.47 g/t Pd. Another significant copper assay of 9.47% Cu from 66.5 to 66.9 metres also returned 8.35 g/t Au, 1.20 g/t Pt and 6.18 g/t Pd.

All mineralized intersections were hosted by gabbro with the last three hosted by a distinct light-coloured gabbro unit.

Wine-22-05

Wine-22-05 was drilled 16 metres northeast of Wine-22-02 and intersected three zones of mineralization starting at 25.0 metres downhole. They include 4.1 metres averaging 1.03% Cu and 0.96% Ni (NiEq of 1.31%), 0.05% Co and 0.29 g/t PGMs from 25.0 to 29.1 metres; 3.8 metres averaging 2.42% Cu and 0.52% Ni (NiEq of 1.27%), 0.03% Co and 0.92 g/t PGMs from 34.8 to 38.4 metres and 27.3 metres averaging 1.81% Cu and 2.01% Ni (NiEq of 2.61%), 0.09% Co, 0.46 g/t PGMs from 43.0 to 69.3 metres. All were hosted by the light-coloured gabbro unit (Figure 1).

The initial mineralized zone encountered in drill hole Wine-22-05, which intersected 4.6 metres averaging 1.02% Cu and 0.74% Ni (NiEq of 1.07%), is interpreted to be a separate zone than that intersected in drill hole Wine-22-02. Further work is required to determine this zone's extent and characterization. Subsequent zones intersected in the drill hole can be correlated to those in drill hole Wine-22-02, as well as historical drill hole RAD07-01 (20.4 metres averaging 1.38% Ni and 2.14% Cu (NiEq of 2.09% Ni)), EEL-346 (16.5 metres averaging 0.85% Ni and 1.50% Cu (NiEq of 1.35% Ni)) and EEL-302 (12.8 metres averaging 0.52% Ni and 0.97% Cu (NiEq of 0.84% Ni)) (Figure 2) (see press release dated August 23, 2022).

On the section where drill hole Wine-22-05 intersects proximal to historical drill holes EEL-346 and RAD07-01, the mineralized zone is estimated at a true width of 16 metres and a thickness of 27 metres.

Figure 2: Drill Holes Wine-22-02 and Wine-22-05 Presented in a Section Looking Northwest (350⁰) and including Historical Drill Holes* (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Figure 2: Drill Holes Wine-22-02 and Wine-22-05 Presented in a Section Looking Northwest (350⁰) and including Historical Drill Holes* (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

 * Historical drill hole assays are listed in Table 3

 

Assay, Analysis and QA/QC

All core samples were sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") in Saskatoon (an accredited laboratory) by secure transport for base and precious metal assay. Base metals were assayed by their ICP3 package, which includes a total of 35 analytes by ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Optical Emission Spectroscopy). Partial digestions were performed on a 0.5 gram aliquot of sample pulp which was digested in a mixture of HCl:HNO3, in a hot water bath and then diluted to 15 ml using deionized water. Over-limits for copper, nickel and cobalt had an aliquot of 1.0 gram sample pulp digested in a concentration of HCl:HNO3. The digested volume was then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Fire Assay Techniques involved a 30 gram aliquot of sample pulp which was mixed with a standard fire assay flux in a clay crucible and a silver inquart added prior to fusion. After the mixture was fused, the melt was poured into a form which was cooled. The lead bead was then recovered and cupelled until only the precious metal bead remained. The bead was then parted in dilute HNO3. The precious metals were then dissolved in aqua regia and then diluted for analysis by ICP-OES

Laboratory Quality Control protocols were applied to the assay sample package by SRC. NiCAN submitted a regular schedule of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream for Quality Control measures. Drill core samples are split in half using a diamond saw with half saved for reference and the other half shipped for assay. In the case of duplicate samples the half core is quarter split with the two quarter splits sent for separate assay.

NiCAN does not have any historic QA/QC data for the 2007 or earlier drill results.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen, P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCAN Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 3: Historical Drill Hole Locations (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Figure 3: Historical Drill Hole Locations (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Figure 4: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Figure 4: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Table 1: Assay List – Diamond Drill Hole Wine-22-02

Drill Hole
ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Co
(%)

Cu
(%)

Ni
(%)

Au
(g/t)

Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

PGM
(Au+Pt+Pd)

Ni Eq
(Ni+Cu)

Wine 22-2

7.2

7.9

0.7

0.01

0.64

0.27

0.12

0.01

0.13

4.30

0.26

0.49

Wine 22-2

33.9

34.9

1.0

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0.00

0.01

Wine 22-2

34.9

35.6

0.8

0.02

0.94

0.43

0.09

0.00

0.04

5.60

0.14

0.74

Wine 22-2

35.6

36.5

0.9

0.03

0.31

0.56

0.03

0.00

0.09

1.30

0.12

0.66

Wine 22-2

36.5

37.5

1.0

0.03

0.81

0.61

0.34

0.00

0.15

5.90

0.49

0.88

Wine 22-2

37.5

38.5

1.0

0.02

1.44

0.55

0.11

0.07

0.11

8.30

0.29

1.02

Wine 22-2

38.5

39.5

0.9

0.06

1.53

1.50

0.09

0.00

0.21

10.10

0.30

2.01

Wine 22-2

39.5

40.5

1.0

0.00

0.09

0.03

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.30

0.01

0.06

Wine 22-2

44.4

45.4

1.0

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0.00

0.02

Wine 22-2

45.4

45.8

0.4

0.01

0.07

0.12

0.00

0.03

0.02

0.70

0.05

0.15

Wine 22-2

45.8

46.8

1.0

0.08

0.83

1.96

0.10

0.06

0.31

10.00

0.47

2.23

Wine 22-2

46.8

47.8

1.0

0.10

0.32

2.34

0.04

0.03

0.78

3.60

0.85

2.45

Wine 22-2

47.8

48.6

0.8

0.05

0.79

1.17

0.06

0.01

0.26

8.50

0.33

1.43

Wine 22-2

48.6

49.6

1.0

0.00

0.08

0.04

0.01

0.00

0.02

0.70

0.03

0.07

Wine 22-2

49.6

50.6

1.0

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0.00

0.01

Wine 22-2

59.0

60.0

1.0

0.00

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.20

0.01

0.01

Wine 22-2

60.0

60.8

0.8

0.00

0.02

0.12

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.70

0.00

0.13

Wine 22-2

60.8

61.4

0.7

0.02

11.20

0.49

4.65

1.56

2.26

162.00

8.47

4.19

Wine 22-2

61.4

62.0

0.6

0.00

0.06

0.00

0.04

0.00

0.08

0.90

0.12

0.02

Wine 22-2

62.0

63.0

1.0

0.00

0.04

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.05

0.50

0.05

0.02

Wine 22-2

63.0

64.3

1.3

0.00

0.34

0.01

0.51

0.00

0.01

6.10

0.52

0.12

Wine 22-2

64.3

65.4

1.2

0.00

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.02

0.70

0.04

0.02

Wine 22-2

65.4

66.0

0.6

0.00

0.39

0.24

0.29

0.15

0.15

12.40

0.59

0.37

Wine 22-2

66.0

66.5

0.5

0.00

0.21

0.01

0.04

0.00

0.10

2.50

0.14

0.08

Wine 22-2

66.5

66.9

0.4

0.00

9.54

0.10

8.35

1.20

6.18

200.00

15.73

3.25

Wine 22-2

66.9

67.9

1.0

0.00

0.11

0.00

0.03

0.00

0.02

1.60

0.04

0.04

Note: NiEq includes Ni and Cu values only - Ni+(Cu x 0.33)

 

Table 2: Assay List – Diamond Drill Hole Wine-22-05

Drill Hole
ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Co
(%)

Cu
(%)

Ni
 (%)

Au
(g/t)

Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

PGM
(Au+Pt+Pd)

Ni Eq
(Ni+Cu)

Wine 22-5

20.2

21

0.8

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.20

0.01

0.01

Wine 22-5

21

22

1.0

0.00

0.17

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.20

0.01

0.07

Wine 22-5

22

23

1.0

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0

0.01

Wine 22-5

23

24

1.0

0.02

0.20

0.38

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.40

0.01

0.45

Wine 22-5

24

25

1.1

0.00

0.28

0.07

0.04

0.00

0.02

2.00

0.07

0.16

Wine 22-5

25

26.1

1.1

0.01

0.33

0.18

0.05

0.00

0.06

2.10

0.12

0.29

Wine 22-5

26.1

26.8

0.7

0.09

0.76

1.96

0.06

0.00

0.51

4.20

0.58

2.21

Wine 22-5

26.8

27.5

0.8

0.11

0.36

2.23

0.06

0.16

0.11

3.40

0.33

2.35

Wine 22-5

27.5

28.2

0.7

0.06

3.83

1.06

0.40

0.02

0.11

18.20

0.53

2.32

Wine 22-5

28.2

29.2

1.0

0.01

0.35

0.13

0.07

0.00

0.06

3.50

0.12

0.25

Drill Hole

ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Co

(%)

Cu
(%)

Ni

(%)

Au

(g/t)

Pt 

(g/t)

Pd

(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

PGM

(Au+Pt+Pd)

Ni Eq

(Ni+Cu)

Wine 22-5

29.2

30

0.9

0.00

0.04

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.10

0.01

0.03

Wine 22-5

33.8

34.7

0.9

0.00

0.10

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.70

0.04

0.05

Wine 22-5

34.7

35.7

1.0

0.05

5.25

0.95

1.74

0.00

0.55

28.70

2.29

2.68

Wine 22-5

35.7

36.7

1.0

0.03

2.48

0.61

0.66

0.02

0.09

17.20

0.76

1.43

Wine 22-5

36.7

37.7

1.0

0.02

0.33

0.33

0.07

0.01

0.08

1.90

0.16

0.44

Wine 22-5

37.7

38.4

0.8

0.01

0.47

0.08

0.20

0.00

0.10

9.70

0.3

0.24

Wine 22-5

38.4

39.7

1.3

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0

0.01

Wine 22-5

39.7

41.1

1.4

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.10

0

0.01

Wine 22-5

41.1

42

1.0

0.01

0.14

0.15

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.90

0.07

0.19

Wine 22-5

42

43

1.0

0.01

0.24

0.3

0.04

0.00

0.08

1.30

0.12

0.38

Wine 22-5

43

44

1.0

0.06

1.47

1.27

0.07

0.01

0.10

7.60

0.19

1.76

Wine 22-5

44

45

1.0

0.05

4.67

0.94

0.14

0.03

0.16

20.80

0.33

2.48

Wine 22-5

45

46

1.0

0.07

3.03

1.46

0.49

0.00

0.12

14.80

0.61

2.46

Wine 22-5

46

47

1.0

0.11

0.55

2.36

0.19

0.07

0.18

4.60

0.44

2.54

Wine 22-5

47

48

1.0

0.06

2.39

1.3

0.48

0.00

0.16

8.80

0.64

2.09

Wine 22-5

48

49

1.0

0.10

0.57

2.18

0.05

0.05

0.22

3.30

0.33

2.37

Wine 22-5

49

50

1.0

0.10

1.41

2.22

0.12

0.00

0.79

6.40

0.92

2.69

Wine 22-5

50

51

1.0

0.13

0.41

2.85

0.01

0.00

0.97

3.00

0.99

2.99

Wine 22-5

51

52

1.0

0.11

0.46

2.42

0.05

0.03

0.93

2.90

1.01

2.57

Wine 22-5

52

53

1.0

0.09

1.24

2.12

0.16

0.23

0.17

5.20

0.55

2.53

Wine 22-5

53

54

1.0

0.14

1.45

3.09

0.81

0.08

0.12

7.20

1.00

3.57

Wine 22-5

54

55

1.0

0.13

2.42

2.83

0.03

0.06

0.08

10.80

0.16

3.63

Wine 22-5

55

56

1.0

0.14

1.59

2.88

0.03

0.00

0.13

7.60

0.17

3.41

Wine 22-5

56

56.9

0.9

0.10

3.58

2.21

0.06

0.00

0.11

16.60

0.17

3.39

Wine 22-5

56.9

57.9

1.0

0.01

0.12

0.18

0.02

0.00

0.07

0.90

0.09

0.22

Wine 22-5

57.9

58.9

1.0

0.12

1.67

2.67

0.64

0.08

0.11

8.00

0.82

3.22

Wine 22-5

58.9

59.9

1.0

0.13

2.55

2.67

0.03

0.21

0.33

10.70

0.57

3.51

Wine 22-5

59.9

60.9

1.0

0.08

1.34

1.82

0.04

0.10

0.63

9.00

0.77

2.26

Wine 22-5

60.9

61.9

1.0

0.05

0.55

1.13

0.23

0.00

0.33

2.60

0.56

1.31

Wine 22-5

61.9

62.9

1.0

0.06

0.66

1.33

0.07

0.00

0.35

3.70

0.42

1.55

Wine 22-5

62.9

63.9

1.0

0.09

1.08

2.06

0.26

0.02

0.17

7.40

0.44

2.42

Wine 22-5

63.9

64.9

1.0

0.12

0.43

2.4

0.03

0.00

0.13

4.60

0.16

2.54

Wine 22-5

64.9

65.9

1.0

0.05

7.22

1.06

0.13

0.02

0.08

29.80

0.23

3.44

Wine 22-5

65.9

66.9

1.0

0.13

1.54

2.77

0.01

0.00

0.13

11.00

0.13

3.28

Wine 22-5

66.9

67.9

1.0

0.08

1.51

1.84

0.52

0.01

0.11

9.80

0.64

2.34

Wine 22-5

67.9

68.9

1.0

0.05

3.55

1.09

0.64

0.47

0.37

20.00

1.48

2.26

Wine 22-5

68.9

69.3

0.5

0.10

2.33

2.26

0.15

0.12

0.80

14.80

1.07

3.03

Wine 22-5

69.3

70.3

1.0

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.40

0.01

0.02

Note: NiEq includes Ni and Cu values only - Ni+(Cu x 0.33)

 

Table 3 – Historical Drill Hole Assays

Drill

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Co

(%)

Ni

(%)

Cu

(%)

NiEq

(%)

Au

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Pd

(g/t)

PGM

(g/t)

RAD07-01

55.7

76.02

20.37

0.05

1.38

2.14

2.09

0.4

0.13

0.27

0.80

EEL-346

54

70.4

16.47

-

0.85

1.50

1.35

0.16

-

-

-

incl EEL-346

60.32

70.41

10.1

-

1.13

1.81

1.73

0.15

0.10

0.29

0.54

EEL-302

51.51

64.43

12.82

-

0.52

0.97

0.84

0.21

0.12

0.16

0.49

incl EEL-302

51.51

57.9

6.32

-

0.93

0.88

1.32

0.27

0.12

0.13

0.52

EEL-315

68.75

68.9

0.15

-

1.20

3.08

2.20

-

-

-

-

Note: NiEq includes Ni and Cu values only - Ni+(Cu x 0.33)

 

Nican Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)
Nican Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c3620.html

Recommended Stories

  • Samah Dada Learns How to Make Mushrooms Taste Just Like Steak

    Explore the wild world of mushrooms.

  • Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping

    Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices....

  • The #1 Thing To Never Get at a Buffet, According to Experts

    Restaurant concepts can't survive off nostalgia alone—just ask a few legendary steakhouses lost to time. Despite an engrained sense of comfort and Americana, the popularity of certain dining styles have waned over the years, which might explain why buffets have gone the way of Blockbuster.In terms of public perception, they've really taken a hit in recent years, deemed by many to not only to be unhealthy on a nutritional level, but also a huge risk during the pandemic. And really, all-you-can-ea

  • Panda Express Brings Back Beyond Orange Chicken

    While consumers have not exactly embraced plant-based meats at fast-food chains, the chains keep trying.

  • Heineken UK takes over London's largest Brewery

    Heineken UK announced the purchase of the remaining shares of London's largest brewery, Beavertown Brewery.

  • Heineken buys out Led Zeppelin son’s craft brewery

    Four years ago, as Logan Plant announced he was selling almost half of Beavertown, he reassured staff and customers that he would "retain full control of our destiny" at the brewery he started in his kitchen with a 20-litre rice pan.

  • Can People with Diabetes Consume Sugar?

    You might assume the answer to that question is no, but what experts say should be a sweet surprise.

  • Jelly vs. Jam vs. Preserves vs. Marmalade: What's the Difference?

    These fruity spreads are definitely not the same thing — but they're all our jam.

  • 50 Crock-Pot Chili Recipes That Are As Effortless As They Are Delicious

    Crock-Pot chili recipes are delicious, hearty, economical and perfect for sweater season. The best part? These 50 recipes are so simple to make and will definitely feed a crowd! Just put all of the ingredients in your Crock Pot in the morning and let it slow cook for 4-6 hours on the LOW setting or ...

  • If You're Not Losing Weight On Your High-Protein Diet, Here's What Might Be Going On

    Dietitians explain how eating too much protein can lead to weight gain, and how increasing carbs, fiber, and plant-based proteins can help you lose weight.

  • Wendy's Drops Menu Classic, Adds Potential New Fan Favorite

    Wendy's has quietly become the number two hamburger chain in the United States. What Wendy's has accomplished is impressive and it reached these heights with a simple formula. Wendy's built its menu around its "fresh, never frozen" hamburger patties.

  • 5 Tips for Making Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake

    What you need to know about the filling, crust, chilling, and more.

  • California's $45 Billion Wine Industry Faces Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s wine country, including the famed Napa and Sonoma valleys, faces a climate crisis so dire that it’s posing an existential threat to the future of the state’s industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With

  • 20 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners for Fall

    Combine ingredients like veggies, whole grains, seafood, poultry and legumes in a skillet for a balanced dinner that's well-suited for the Mediterranean diet. One of the healthiest eating patterns around, the Mediterranean diet focuses on whole foods and can help control blood sugar levels, reduce risk of depression and reduce inflammation. Plus, these dishes focus on cozy fall favorites, like creamy pastas, hearty roasted vegetables and saucy casseroles that can help you stay warm as the weather cools.

  • Three recipes to help you master Asian flavours at home

    Philli Armitage-Mattin’s new book helps you understand your palate, so you can cook the food you love to eat every time, writes Prudence Wade

  • Ana De Armas Is Straight Muscle With Epic Legs In Shorts And Heels In Venice

    Ana de Armas rocked shorts and heels, revealing her epic legs in a new photo. The actress enjoys Pilates to get active and treats sore muscles with a Theragun.

  • Krispy Kreme Releases New Churro Doughnuts AKA ChurrDoughs

    Krispy Kreme is releasing its new churro doughnuts (aka ChurrDoughs) for a limited time in September. The confection comes in three different flavors.

  • McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition

    Last week, some fans of McDonald's hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the menu announcing that all-day breakfast would be served from Oct. 5 was from 2015, when the chain first launched its all-day breakfast menu. In the following seven years, McDonald's breakfast availability has gone through endless tweaks and changes.

  • Sugar and Salt Shortage Worsens Philippines Food Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- A top soft-drinks maker with no sugar, a burger joint out of onions and kitchens short of salt underscore the dependence of the Philippines on food imports and illustrate some of the cost pressures fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalif

  • Post Holdings (POST) Announces New Share Buyback Program

    Post Holdings (POST) unveils a new $300-million share repurchase authorization, with share buybacks beginning Sep 3, 2022.