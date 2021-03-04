Niccolo Changsha Accepted Into APAC Virtuoso Regional Preferred Partner Program

Now Part of Exclusive Luxury Travel Network

CHANGSHA, China, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niccolo Changsha has been accepted into APAC Virtuoso Regional Preferred Partner Program's exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners. According to Mr. Jørgen Christensen, General Manager of Niccolo Changsha, inclusion as a Virtuoso preferred partner for Asia Pacific will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the region's luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell (U.S.) $30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

"Virtuoso's acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor," said Mr. Christensen. "The reputation Virtuoso member advisors have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we're part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients across China special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations."

Niccolo Changsha joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, secure Virtuoso clients' superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. Niccolo Changsha's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with leading leisure travel agencies throughout China and Asia Pacific. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and regional events.

Located in Hunan capital's premier address in Furong District entertainment and business hub, the hotel offers 241 contemporary chic rooms and spectacular suites between the 86th and 92nd floors of Changsha IFS Tower One. Situated in a vibrant part of the city, the hotel facilities include sophisticated function and meeting spaces offering scenic views of the city and Xiang river below. Elaborate conference and social event venues including The Conservatory, a luxurious 788 m² Ballroom, the sophisticated Tea Lounge, sky high BAR 93, all-day-dining Niccolo Kitchen, wellness centre, swimming pool and The Spa at Niccolo, with stylish venues ready to welcome all guests.

As the first and only Virtuoso Hotel in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province the opportunity of joining the Virtuoso Collection is as much a stamp of approval as the opportunity to service the most professional agencies and sophisticated travelers. Sitting in the most central location in Changsha in the towering location 452 meters above the city presents a unique opportunity for travelers to experience Niccolo's contemporary luxury mixed with the vibrancy and vitality of Central China's spiciest city.

For more information about Niccolo Changsha, call +86 731 88958888 or visit niccolohotels.com.

About Niccolo Changsha

New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures.

Niccolo Changsha is located in Hunan capital's premier address in Furong District entertainment and business hub. Open in October 2018, the hotel offers 241 contemporary urban chic rooms and spectacular suites between the 86th and 92nd floors of Changsha IFS Tower One. Reservations may be made at niccolohotels.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,100 travel agency locations with more than 22,000 elite travel advisors in over 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,000 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. (U.S.) $30 billion in annual travel sales make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

