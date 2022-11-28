U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.75
    -33.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,133.00
    -223.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.75
    -81.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.20
    -14.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    -1.96 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.75 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6200
    -0.4800 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,186.45
    -370.01 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.46
    -3.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.16
    -32.51 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multipath to CXone Approach that Maximizes Value and Minimizes Risk

·3 min read

CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently published this year's edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company's multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.

NICE
NICE

NICE's CXone Open connects legacy ACDs of all types to the CXone platform. Both options provide the unified CXone interface and agent experience from day one. The multipath approach, , provides a seamless cloud transition and an inspiring application richness without the complexity of moving all capabilities to the client in a single step. CXone AppLink and CXone Open solve challenges regarding regulations, operational complexity, cost, lack of cloud expertise, and a desire to protect previous investments yet to be amortized fully.

Alexander Michael, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "NICE's multipath approach to cloud migration allows organizations to introduce meaningful CX innovations because of the flexibility and scalability of the CXone platform while continuing to harness legacy infrastructure that cannot easily be migrated. the new paths, enables businesses to move forward at their own pace, which is exactly what the European market needs."

"NICE's contact center modernization solutions maximize the value generated for businesses and customers, and the continuous transformation that ensures a business stays relevant to its customers in the cloud," added Michael. For its strong overall performance, NICE earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Technology Innovation Leaderships Award in the CCaaS industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nice-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-multipath-to-cxone-approach-that-maximizes-value-and-minimizes-risk-301685796.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy proceedings by John J. Ray III were “regrettable” an

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dr

  • National Grid poised to activate emergency winter plan tomorrow after French nuclear outages - live updates

    National Grid is poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepares to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithium salt near the company’s Pilgangoora Project in W

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Pinduoduo Shares Pop As Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Expectations

    China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 58% Y/Y to $3.996 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 102% Y/Y to $987.2 million. Revenues from merchandise sales declined 31% Y/Y to $7.9 million. Pinduoduo posted a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.729 billion, up 277% Y/Y. Non-GAAP earnings

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • How Can I Tell If an HSA Makes Sense for Me?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren't enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage of supplies at home. That’s opening opportunities