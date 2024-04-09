Nice (NICE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Nice (NICE) ending at $243.59, denoting a +0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The the stock of software company has risen by 1.37% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.32% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.45, marking a 20.69% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $654.81 million, up 14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.52 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, signifying shifts of +19.68% and +14.74%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Nice is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nice currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.01. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.72.

It's also important to note that NICE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

