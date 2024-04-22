Nicely updated three-family in New Bedford sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in New Bedford is a well-maintained tenement that sold for $630,000.

Built in 1900, this handsome multi-family at 63 Adams Street has been completely remodeled.

The 3,039-square-foot home offers three units each with an eat-in kitchen, updated bathrooms, and three spacious bedrooms.

It is situated on a 4,359 square-foot lot and offers a large entertaining deck and a private fenced-in yard. The property was last sold in 2017 for $160,000.

Top selling house in New Bedford this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

72 Eel Pond Rd $473,500.

Chamillard Ft and Tracy A. Scalia to Michael W. Good and Tami M. Trask

6 Island Dr $200,000.

Pearl V. Orakwue to Leotaud LLC

3 Nairn Rd $1,275,000.

Lucy Warren and Mark Lynch to Louis R. Paciello

40 Sandwich Rd $350,000.

Frank M. and Susan M. Doughty to John W. Koss

25 Summit St $450,000.

Shaw Carpenter T and Linda S. Carpenter to Douglas S. Carpenter

12 Tower Ln $475,000.

Lucia C. Benoit to Dianne E. Steele

104 Village Dr Unit 104 $345,000.

Brian Hester to George C. Williams

CARVER

59 Crystal Lake Dr $320,000.

Mary T. Diperri to Tyler Stevens

118 S Meadow Rd $492,802.

Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Harrison D. and Cheryl A. Piper

DARTMOUTH

15 Delano St $283,350.

James E. and Frances J. Faulkner to True Brother Inc

468 Slocum Rd $451,000.

Juvenalio R. and Doreen D. Rasteiro to Hunt Lt and William R. Hunt

24 White Alder Way $1,575,000.

Paul M. and Julie Milhousa to Henry V. and Judith Dejesus

FAIRHAVEN

213 Alden Rd $1,150,000.

Michael J. Crowe to Better Cmnty Living Inc

3 Beachwood St $365,000.

Bernice Dechaves to Daniel E. and Theresa O. Hopkins

83 Harding Rd $424,900.

King FT and Stephen A. King to Joseph Manchester and Brianna Pires

FALL RIVER

166 Bradford Ave $659,000.

Antonio M. and Dora Costa to Marcio C. Dossantos and Guilherme Defreitas

612 Charles St $390,000.

Santos O. Rivera to Nellie Degny

489 Elsbree St Unit 2-9 $280,000.

Gayle R. Velozo to Zachary D. and Leah E. Schwartz

774 Hicks St $470,000.

Nelson B. and Carla T. Moniz to Cordeiro Ft and Carlos Cordeiro

387 King Philip St $98,000.

Diane J. Thibeault to Donald R. Levesque

40 Lafayette St $448,500.

Wai-Yid Chan to Carlos Lobo

905 Locust St Unit 2 $235,000.

Powderhorn Properties LLC to Oscar J. Bonilla

32 Slater St $440,000.

Enedina R. Holden and Paul M. Goyette to Josue D. and Jessica B. Carchipuendo

550 Spring St Unit 2 $380,000.

Grizotte Capital LLC to Helen T. Mitchell

598 Valentine St $498,000.

R&D RT and Ron S. Rusin to Thomas D. Keyes and Shaelyn Carreiro

LAKEVILLE

78 Freetown St $588,500.

Story continues

Katie L. Pereira to Timothy D. Pereiru

MARION

10 Ichabod Ln $110,000.

Mattew A. and Kathryn E. Ross to Kathryn E. Ross

MATTAPOISETT

30 Pine Island Rd $535,000.

Zachary W. Gray to Ll Prince Com LLC

4 Sagamore Rd $617,500.

Richards Natalie T Est and Howard R. Richards toDavid and Viella Evans

MIDDLEBORO

33 Anderson Ave $420,000.

Freedom Rg LLC to Jack A. Chapman and Brianne Riccio

150 Miller St $571,500.

Jose and Javier Morell to Bryan T. Johnson and William J. Curtin

83 Oak St $501,000.

Justin Cooke to 83 Oak St LLC

24 Summit St $355,000.

Phillip A. Cifuni to Alexander A. and Amanda M. Nason

NEW BEDFORD

22 Acushnet Ave $315,000.

John Afonso Property LLC to Kevin Abarca and Ramon C. Maradiaga

63 Adams St $630,000.

Antonio J. Pacheco to Quintiliano M. Da Silveira

974 Barnum St $430,000.

Candace A. Nichols to Cory Wilson and Crystal Langele

423 Brook St $335,000.

Jesse Bernardo to Juan V. and Michelle V. Romano

143 Collette St $83,000.

Osvaldo Carvalho and Klarisa Dasilva to Klaisa and Kevin Dasilva

186 Collette St $435,000.

Konrad St Gelais to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL

11 Dudley St $375,000.

Darosa Beatriz Est and Nelson Darosa to Carla Duarte

71 Eugenia St $430,000.

Teixeira Investments Inc to Diego T. Chanchavac and Eduardo S. Tino

273 Highland St $389,000.

Joyce A. and David Gonzales to Andrea J. Cantin and Christopher Audette

60 Independent St $495,000.

John M. and Lilla D. Monte to Ronald P. Maldonado

82 Liberty St $140,000.

Steven C. Roderick to Donna West and Nicole L. Campbell

37 Lucas St $375,000.

Russell Clark to John A. Mccoy and Theresa Coish

45 Ricketson St $400,000.

Kathleen M. Hope to Kathleen M. Beck

WAREHAM

4 Agawam Dr $142,500.

Hilda E. Talvy to Marcel and Sharlene Deangelis

910 County Rd $325,000.

Monteiro Robert D Est and Dawn A. Monteiro to Michael Mcmahon and Kristi Sullivan

3 Griffin Way $720,000.

William and Carolyn Schneiderhan to Christopher and Sabrina Carando

444 Main St $610,000.

Jeffrey N. and Mary D. Morley to Great Neck Invs LLC

26 Prospect St $352,500.

Doucet Maryrose E Est and Mark A. Doucet to Hughes Management LLC

WESTPORT

26 Bergeron Ln $850,000.

Michael and Taylor Brendlinger to Jennifer Gomes

64 Christopher Cir $520,000.

Michael Raposo and Kayla Braga to Jose L. Cruz

90 Davis Rd $255,000.

Judith A. and Christine Crawford to Palmer Property Mgmt LLC

1636 Drift Rd Unit W $160,000.

Russell A. and Diane M. Mellor to Enjoy The Drift LLC

304 Sanford Rd $399,000.

Roso Investnment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Sadie M. Alves and Nathaniel T. Wordell

204 Sodom Rd $600,000.

Carlos and Fatima Cordeiro to Darlene Vendittelli

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers that took place in April in Greater New Bedford