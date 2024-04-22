Nicely updated three-family in New Bedford sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in New Bedford is a well-maintained tenement that sold for $630,000.
Built in 1900, this handsome multi-family at 63 Adams Street has been completely remodeled.
The 3,039-square-foot home offers three units each with an eat-in kitchen, updated bathrooms, and three spacious bedrooms.
It is situated on a 4,359 square-foot lot and offers a large entertaining deck and a private fenced-in yard. The property was last sold in 2017 for $160,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
72 Eel Pond Rd $473,500.
Chamillard Ft and Tracy A. Scalia to Michael W. Good and Tami M. Trask
6 Island Dr $200,000.
Pearl V. Orakwue to Leotaud LLC
3 Nairn Rd $1,275,000.
Lucy Warren and Mark Lynch to Louis R. Paciello
40 Sandwich Rd $350,000.
Frank M. and Susan M. Doughty to John W. Koss
25 Summit St $450,000.
Shaw Carpenter T and Linda S. Carpenter to Douglas S. Carpenter
12 Tower Ln $475,000.
Lucia C. Benoit to Dianne E. Steele
104 Village Dr Unit 104 $345,000.
Brian Hester to George C. Williams
CARVER
59 Crystal Lake Dr $320,000.
Mary T. Diperri to Tyler Stevens
118 S Meadow Rd $492,802.
Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Harrison D. and Cheryl A. Piper
DARTMOUTH
15 Delano St $283,350.
James E. and Frances J. Faulkner to True Brother Inc
468 Slocum Rd $451,000.
Juvenalio R. and Doreen D. Rasteiro to Hunt Lt and William R. Hunt
24 White Alder Way $1,575,000.
Paul M. and Julie Milhousa to Henry V. and Judith Dejesus
FAIRHAVEN
213 Alden Rd $1,150,000.
Michael J. Crowe to Better Cmnty Living Inc
3 Beachwood St $365,000.
Bernice Dechaves to Daniel E. and Theresa O. Hopkins
83 Harding Rd $424,900.
King FT and Stephen A. King to Joseph Manchester and Brianna Pires
FALL RIVER
166 Bradford Ave $659,000.
Antonio M. and Dora Costa to Marcio C. Dossantos and Guilherme Defreitas
612 Charles St $390,000.
Santos O. Rivera to Nellie Degny
489 Elsbree St Unit 2-9 $280,000.
Gayle R. Velozo to Zachary D. and Leah E. Schwartz
774 Hicks St $470,000.
Nelson B. and Carla T. Moniz to Cordeiro Ft and Carlos Cordeiro
387 King Philip St $98,000.
Diane J. Thibeault to Donald R. Levesque
40 Lafayette St $448,500.
Wai-Yid Chan to Carlos Lobo
905 Locust St Unit 2 $235,000.
Powderhorn Properties LLC to Oscar J. Bonilla
32 Slater St $440,000.
Enedina R. Holden and Paul M. Goyette to Josue D. and Jessica B. Carchipuendo
550 Spring St Unit 2 $380,000.
Grizotte Capital LLC to Helen T. Mitchell
598 Valentine St $498,000.
R&D RT and Ron S. Rusin to Thomas D. Keyes and Shaelyn Carreiro
LAKEVILLE
78 Freetown St $588,500.
Katie L. Pereira to Timothy D. Pereiru
MARION
10 Ichabod Ln $110,000.
Mattew A. and Kathryn E. Ross to Kathryn E. Ross
MATTAPOISETT
30 Pine Island Rd $535,000.
Zachary W. Gray to Ll Prince Com LLC
4 Sagamore Rd $617,500.
Richards Natalie T Est and Howard R. Richards toDavid and Viella Evans
MIDDLEBORO
33 Anderson Ave $420,000.
Freedom Rg LLC to Jack A. Chapman and Brianne Riccio
150 Miller St $571,500.
Jose and Javier Morell to Bryan T. Johnson and William J. Curtin
83 Oak St $501,000.
Justin Cooke to 83 Oak St LLC
24 Summit St $355,000.
Phillip A. Cifuni to Alexander A. and Amanda M. Nason
NEW BEDFORD
22 Acushnet Ave $315,000.
John Afonso Property LLC to Kevin Abarca and Ramon C. Maradiaga
63 Adams St $630,000.
Antonio J. Pacheco to Quintiliano M. Da Silveira
974 Barnum St $430,000.
Candace A. Nichols to Cory Wilson and Crystal Langele
423 Brook St $335,000.
Jesse Bernardo to Juan V. and Michelle V. Romano
143 Collette St $83,000.
Osvaldo Carvalho and Klarisa Dasilva to Klaisa and Kevin Dasilva
186 Collette St $435,000.
Konrad St Gelais to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL
11 Dudley St $375,000.
Darosa Beatriz Est and Nelson Darosa to Carla Duarte
71 Eugenia St $430,000.
Teixeira Investments Inc to Diego T. Chanchavac and Eduardo S. Tino
273 Highland St $389,000.
Joyce A. and David Gonzales to Andrea J. Cantin and Christopher Audette
60 Independent St $495,000.
John M. and Lilla D. Monte to Ronald P. Maldonado
82 Liberty St $140,000.
Steven C. Roderick to Donna West and Nicole L. Campbell
37 Lucas St $375,000.
Russell Clark to John A. Mccoy and Theresa Coish
45 Ricketson St $400,000.
Kathleen M. Hope to Kathleen M. Beck
WAREHAM
4 Agawam Dr $142,500.
Hilda E. Talvy to Marcel and Sharlene Deangelis
910 County Rd $325,000.
Monteiro Robert D Est and Dawn A. Monteiro to Michael Mcmahon and Kristi Sullivan
3 Griffin Way $720,000.
William and Carolyn Schneiderhan to Christopher and Sabrina Carando
444 Main St $610,000.
Jeffrey N. and Mary D. Morley to Great Neck Invs LLC
26 Prospect St $352,500.
Doucet Maryrose E Est and Mark A. Doucet to Hughes Management LLC
WESTPORT
26 Bergeron Ln $850,000.
Michael and Taylor Brendlinger to Jennifer Gomes
64 Christopher Cir $520,000.
Michael Raposo and Kayla Braga to Jose L. Cruz
90 Davis Rd $255,000.
Judith A. and Christine Crawford to Palmer Property Mgmt LLC
1636 Drift Rd Unit W $160,000.
Russell A. and Diane M. Mellor to Enjoy The Drift LLC
304 Sanford Rd $399,000.
Roso Investnment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Sadie M. Alves and Nathaniel T. Wordell
204 Sodom Rd $600,000.
Carlos and Fatima Cordeiro to Darlene Vendittelli
