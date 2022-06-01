U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Nicetown, a Leading Custom Window Treatment Brand Plans to Build Warehouses Across the U.S.

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicetown, a leading online custom curtain brand, is proud to announce that they are planning to build warehouses across the U.S. to provide a solid foundation for their custom window treatment service. Break the magic spell of high price of custom curtains and become a first-class brand leading the custom curtains market. Make more people can enjoy fast delivery, budget-friendly, high-quality custom curtains.

Nicetown leads the industry with its curtain customization service.  It is worth noting that NiceTown is a manufacturer and not a reseller. Nicetown is uniquely positioned to offer the best quality and prices. As a direct-to-consumer window treatment brand, the strength of the robust supply chain ensures that Nicetown remains fresh and competitive in the industry. On-time delivery, Higher efficiency rate, and Keeping up with demand are the roots of Nicetown's customization services.

Nicetown's current warehouse is in Los Angeles. In order to bring better custom curtain service to customers, Nicetown plan to build more warehouses in New York, Chicago and other cities to form a strong logistics network in the next few years, optimize their supply chain and bring a better experience for customers.

Jackie. C., CEO of NiceTown said, "The high-priced custom curtain market has deprived many customers of the opportunity to decorate their windows, but Nicetown is here to bring beautiful custom window treatments to every home, with the foundation of our robust supply chain, we have the confidence and ability to provide more customers with perfect, affordable custom curtains."

Nicetown produces custom curtains and drapes of any size, fabric, or header type. With over one hundred stylish fabric options to choose from, customers can design their dream custom blackout curtains, custom outdoor curtains, and custom shower curtains. The luxurious quality of this Amazon best-selling brand's window treatments is clearly illustrated with more than 500,000 trusted reviews.  The plan to build more warehouses will undoubtedly help nicetown to provide more excellent service to customers in the field of custom curtains.

As a thriving specialty custom window treatment brand, nicetown's inspiration doesn't stop there, so stay tuned for Nicetown's new releases. visit the Nicetown for a wide range of information. Customers can follow Nicetown on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest for up-to-date information about the brand and its great custom curtains.

About Nicetown

NiceTown has been manufacturing curtains and other window treatments for over two decades. with over 700 highly-trained employees and decades of experience gathered, they oversee their own development, IT, logistics, and e-commerce branches, customers can fully customize their choices on the Nicetown online store. With excellent quality, affordable prices, a strong supply chain and excellent customer service, NiceTown is changing how people  think about custom window treatments.

Business Inquiries:
support@nicetown.com 
+1(716) 320-0966

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicetown-a-leading-custom-window-treatment-brand-plans-to-build-warehouses-across-the-us-301558747.html

SOURCE NiceTown

