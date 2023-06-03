Nicholas Axam Buys 32% More AKORA Resources Shares \

Investors who take an interest in AKORA Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) should definitely note that insider Nicholas Axam recently paid AU$0.21 per share to buy AU$304k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AKORA Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Nicholas Axam was the biggest purchase of AKORA Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months AKORA Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of AKORA Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AKORA Resources insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$5.3m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AKORA Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AKORA Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AKORA Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AKORA Resources.

