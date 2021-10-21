U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.20
    -3.99 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,483.90
    -125.44 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,152.42
    +30.74 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.92
    -3.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.20
    -2.22 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0310 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7560
    -0.5730 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,160.02
    -3,613.58 (-5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.43
    -41.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Nicholas Carnrite Chosen as One of Oil and Gas Investor’s Forty Under 40

The Carnrite Group
·2 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas (Nick) Carnrite, Partner and Managing Director of The Carnrite Group, was chosen as one of Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor Forty Under 40. The first honorees were recognized in 2016, and since then, Oil and Gas Investor annually recognizes “role models in the industry that demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement.” Qualification for the prestigious designation is based on proven and/or potential leadership, overall contributions, and positive impact.

Nick was nominated by his peers and colleagues in addition to past and present clients. The most common accolades he received are related to his tireless pursuit of improvement for his clients, the Carnrite team, and himself. John Hageman, CLO and Partner at The Carnrite Group had this to say about Nick: “As a colleague, Nick is constantly encouraging the team to think outside the box and approach each task with humility and confidence. Nick places a tremendous amount of value on delivering implementable solutions because Carnrite only wins when our clients win.”

Since joining the company in 2011, Nick has led and supported consulting projects across all segments of the energy value chain. In recent years, Nick spearheaded The Carnrite Group’s international expansion and creation of new service offerings for clients. While the firm has worked globally for years, Nick relocated to London to establish a full-time international presence anchored by offices in the UK and UAE. Nick also led the internal strategy engagement that resulted in developing Energy Transition and Digital Transformation practices. To augment these offerings, Nick helped build Carnrite’s partnership ecosystem, harnessing his personal relationships and carefully vetting potential partners. This expanded ‘toolbox’ of solutions and trusted partners brings additional value to Carnrite’s clients around the world.

Al Carnrite, CEO, said, “I’m incredibly proud of Nick both as my son and my colleague. He deserves to be recognized for his efforts. He will continue to grow both personally and professionally, and I have complete confidence in his ability to take The Carnrite Group through its next 30 years and beyond.”

About The Carnrite Group

The Carnrite Group (“Carnrite”) is a management consultancy focused primarily in the energy, industrial and private equity sectors. From offices in Houston, London, and the UAE, Carnrite deploys its unique combination of consulting and industry expertise to projects globally. Seen as a dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to implement complex change, areas of expertise include strategy and transaction support, business transformation, human capital, the Energy Transition and Digital Transformation. To further augment its offerings Carnrite has assembled an innovative ecosystem of strategic partners that spans leading technologies and adjacent consulting services. Carnrite recognizes that its clients face difficult business decisions – its mission is to make it easier for them.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lindsey Whitlock media@carnritegroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • HP Provides Fiscal 2022 Guidance & Raises Dividend; Shares Rise 5%

    Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) jumped 5.2% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the American multinational information technology company announced its Fiscal 2022 financial outlook and an increase in annual dividend at its 2021 Securities Analyst Meeting. Furthermore, the company reiterated its Fiscal 2021 guidance provided in the Q3 earnings call and outlined its strategy and opportunities for long-term growth. The CEO of HP, Enrique Lores, said, “We are strengthening our core business, buil

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Union Pacific Posts Profit Above Estimates, Cuts Volume Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. posted profit that topped analysts’ expectations as cost cuts and price increases bolstered the bottom line even as cargo growth lagged amid supply-chain snags. The railroad cut its 2021 volume target. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fig

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

    Take advantage of Wall Street's current obsession with growth to grab some high-quality income stocks.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Explores Acquisition Of Pinterest?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • How Tesla plans to compete in China's intense EV market

    Wells Fargo Autos Analyst Colin Langan&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Tesla's recent quarterly earnings, how Tesla was able to maintain production, and the company's continuing growth.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

    Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of 67 at 10% annual […]

  • If I Could Only Own 1 Healthcare Stock, This Is What It Would Be

    It's not that difficult to spread your investments out across many companies and hope for the best over a long time horizon. Another took a different route by making a bet on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) in the hope of owning the first healthcare industry trillion-dollar market cap company. Jason Hawthorne (Novo Nordisk): Novo Nordisk is one of three large drug manufacturers that account for the majority of insulin production in the world.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 15 Biotech and Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Palo Alto Investors

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 biotech and pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Palo Alto Investors. You can skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s history, investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Biotech and Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Palo Alto Investors. Palo […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    If you invest for the long term, you don't need to worry about short-term fluctuations in the market or what retail investors are betting on today. Two stocks that fall into that category are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Luckily, DexCom and its continuous glucose monitoring devices can help patients manage the issue.