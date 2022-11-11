U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Nicholas Durst Named Vice President of Fisher Capital Group in Los Angeles

Fisher Capital
·3 min read

Fisher Capital, the full-service, Christian/Conservative-owned & operated precious metals company in Los Angeles, names Nicholas Durst as a Vice President.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Led by CEO Alexander Spellane, Fisher Capital has continued to be the fastest-growing precious metal retailer in the United States and is one of the best-reviewed companies across sites like Trustpilot, Google, and many more. The precious metal company recently outgrew its home office in iconic Beverly Hills and has added another office to accommodate its staff by taking over the 5000 square foot New York Times located in Los Angeles on April 1 st of this year.

While so much has changed for Fisher Capital over the years, its foundation has held on to the original values well. Originally founded conservative American values, Fisher Capital has continued to staff military veterans and hold true to their patriotic values.

Fisher Capital, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture
Nicholas Durst - VP - Fisher Capital Group

Watch the Fisher Capital video "Meet our Team of U.S Veterans" HERE

Army Paratrooper veteran Nicholas Durst has been with Fisher Capital for a little over two years, but until recently, his title has changed. Nicholas Durst is now a Vice President of Fisher Capital.

Always interested in the world of finance, Nick moved from North Carolina back to Southern California, following the completion of his military obligation to pursue a career in the field. His passion for the industry mixed with due diligence and grit makes him one of the most successful assets to any financial organization. In less than two years at Fisher Capital, his hard work paid off and he has been named one of the Vice Presidents.

When asked what habit of his could be credited to his rapid rise through the ranks, Nick stated, "Grit. Grit got me through special forces selection. Grit got me through poverty as a kid. and it got me to become a VP at Fisher Capital."

Nick also credits his success to having a strong group of supportive friends, which he was able to build in the military service and carry the camaraderie with him to Fisher Capital. The future is bright for the young Vice President and the world is excited to see him thrive at Fisher Capital.

For more information on Nicholas Durst, click HERE .

About Fisher Capital:

Fisher Capital works with high-net-worth investors who want to diversify their investment portfolios by expanding into precious metals. Fisher Capital not only helps clients do so, but also coaches and mentors their clients on how to take control of their finances and identify all investment options with unmatched customer service.

Fisher Capital offers a full-service solution to investing that focuses on helping clients from consultation to setup and supports first-time buyers and others looking to retire as comfortably and as securely as possible. By staying true to the company's conservative values, they have become one of America's most trusted precious metals companies.

For more information, visit www.fishercapitalgroup.com .

Contact: press@fishercapital.com


SOURCE: Fisher Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725188/Nicholas-Durst-Named-Vice-President-of-Fisher-Capital-Group-in-Los-Angeles

