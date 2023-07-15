Nicholas Limb Bought 106% More Shares In SensOre

Potential SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) shareholders may wish to note that the Non Executive Director, Nicholas Limb, recently bought AU$300k worth of stock, paying AU$0.25 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 106%.

SensOre Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Nicholas Limb was the biggest purchase of SensOre shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While SensOre insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of SensOre

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that SensOre insiders own 53% of the company, worth about AU$9.4m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SensOre Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SensOre insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for SensOre (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

