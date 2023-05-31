Nicholas Politis Buys Handful Of Shares In Eagers Automotive \

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Nicholas Politis, recently bought a whopping AU$881m worth of stock, at a price of AU$12.48. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by -101%.

Check out our latest analysis for Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Nicholas Politis is the biggest insider purchase of Eagers Automotive shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$12.35. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 70.99m shares worth AU$886m. But they sold 246.51k shares for AU$3.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Eagers Automotive insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Eagers Automotive insiders own about AU$277m worth of shares (which is 8.8% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Eagers Automotive Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Eagers Automotive. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eagers Automotive. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Eagers Automotive (including 1 which is significant).

Of course Eagers Automotive may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here