Nicholle R. Taylor Named President of Artesian Water Company, Inc.

Artesian Resources Corporation
·2 min read

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that Nicholle R. Taylor was appointed President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., its principal wholly-owned subsidiary effective August 16, 2021.

Ms. Taylor has been with Artesian for over 30 years, holding various managerial positions in the organization providing her a broad range of experience. Since 2012 she has been a Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and its subsidiaries and since August 1, 2019 also Chief Operating Officer of Artesian Water Company, Inc. In 2007, Ms. Taylor was appointed to Artesian Resources’ Board of Directors, where she serves on the Strategic Planning, Budget and Finance Committee.

“I eagerly look forward to working with Nicholle as she assumes the critical leadership role as President of our largest operating subsidiary,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation. “I am extremely confident in her ability to further the growth and success of our organization,” said Taylor.

Ms. Nicholle Taylor is very involved in the water utility industry, serving on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies. She also is a member of the Board of Directors of the Committee of 100, a business organization that promotes responsible economic development in the state of Delaware, and the Board of Directors of the Delaware Nature Society.

“Nicholle’s active involvement with various industry and environmental organizations demonstrates her commitment to further profitable and sustainable growth in the private water utility industry and recognition of the industry’s natural close alignment with those focused on environmental protection. I remain impressed by her steadfast commitment to ensuring Artesian remains an environmentally conscientious and responsible corporate citizen,” said Dian C. Taylor.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302)453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com



