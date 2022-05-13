U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.25
    +35.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,886.00
    +234.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,101.50
    +154.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.50
    +15.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.06
    +1.93 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0394
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9620
    +0.5690 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,314.94
    +2,509.12 (+9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.69
    +49.59 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,381.08
    +632.36 (+2.46%)
     

Nick Kohlschreiber, GoAds.com Founder, Discusses Impact of Social Media and Current Tech on Marketing

·3 min read

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / To successfully promote a product or a service has never been an easy task, even without smartphones and social media. Solid research and many long hours of hard work were always a prerequisite before launching any campaign. Technology progressed rapidly, and this has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One such expert is Nick Kohlschreiber, the founder of an innovative media agency GoAds.com, who notes that it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.

Seeking to answer the question of how exactly technology had changed the marketing landscape, Fortune organized a breakfast roundtable a few years ago, bringing together trade executives for its Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado. In a lively discussion characterized by varied opinions, the participants pinpointed four radical changes that technology had brought about in the marketing domain. Complexity is the top challenge for today's marketers: as noted by Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo at the time, there were so many choices when it comes to reaching customers that companies were overwhelmed. Modern professionals also have to operate in an environment where changes occur at breakneck speed. While trends previously unfolded over the course of a year or so, now they play out over a month or even a couple of weeks, according to JB Osborne, CEO of Red Antler.

The roundtable participants spent much time on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Given the deluge of data companies have to deal with, an understanding of AI has become essential, with Lucas ranking AI as the second-biggest challenge after complexity. Last but not least, the social media explosion has changed the role of marketing chiefs. Their job now extends beyond driving sales to encompass the creation of brand enthusiasts, as explained by Ragy Thomas, CEO of Sprinklr. Modern-day industry executives have to push for digital transformation so that their company can harness the power of technology to inspire and engage, according to Thomas.

The advent of technology into the marketing space has opened up incredible opportunities for companies such as Go Ads, Nick Kohlschreiber notes. It specializes in advertising and technology solutions that help its clients boost customer acquisition. Go Ads quickly realized that social media was pushing the industry into a new direction and focused on developing solutions that allow advertisers to enhance their web presence, drive high-quality traffic, and promote engagement.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nick Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com

Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Reveals How to Build Effective Marketing Strategies: https://www.yahoo.com/now/ads-founder-nick-kohlschreiber-reveals-021500830.html

Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, On Benefits of Multichannel Internet Marketing: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/ads-founder-nick-kohlschreiber-benefits-011000286.html

Contact Information:
Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701241/Nick-Kohlschreiber-GoAdscom-Founder-Discusses-Impact-of-Social-Media-and-Current-Tech-on-Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tumble

    Nomura has begun offering bitcoin over-the-counter derivatives to clients, it said Friday, the latest move by a traditional financial institution into the cryptocurrency industry, even as markets are in turmoil. The trades, executed on the CME by crypto asset trading firm Cumberland DRW this week, were the Japanese investment bank's first digital asset trades, said Nomura's head of markets, Asia ex-Japan, Rig Karkhanis in a statement. Many global investment banks have been looking to offer clients more crypto related services, responding they say to demand from institutional investors and private clients for access to what had been a fast growing sector.

  • Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations

    JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Friday it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum. The plants are the Canal thermal power station in Massachusetts and the Bucksport thermal power station in Maine, JERA said, adding the deal would be finalised upon completion of all necessary approval and authorisation procedures. JERA plans to pursue decarbonisation paths at the plants, including low-carbon biofuels in place of traditional fuels, renewable power, blending hydrogen in gas turbines and energy storage solutions, the company said in a statement.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Amazon Shareholders Should Reject CEO Pay Package, Advisers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shareholders should vote to reject the pay packages of Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and other top leaders, two influential investor advisory firms recommended, citing massive stock grants executives are set to receive regardless of how well the company performs in the coming years. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurr

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy as crisis escalates

    Recession looms after UK economy shrank in March Germany gas supply drops as Ukraine shuts off pipes from Russia FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc after GDP fall Tom Stevenson: How to turn a profit in the post-Covid market Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pivotree Wins Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for a Third Consecutive Year

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has won the Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. At the 2022 Partner Summit, Stibo Systems recognized key partners in North America and EMEA that play a crucial role in ensuring its customers get the very most out of their data management solutions.

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead...