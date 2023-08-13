Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.35

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) will pay a dividend of A$0.35 on the 18th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 6.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Nick Scali's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Nick Scali was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 13.4% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 82% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Nick Scali Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.75. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Nick Scali has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Nick Scali Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

