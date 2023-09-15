Nick Scali's (ASX:NCK) Dividend Will Be A$0.35

The board of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.35 per share on the 18th of October. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 6.3%, which is around the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Nick Scali's stock price has increased by 39% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Nick Scali's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Nick Scali's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 19.3% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 88% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Nick Scali Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Nick Scali has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Nick Scali Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nick Scali that you should be aware of before investing. Is Nick Scali not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.