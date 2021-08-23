U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Nickel Creek Platinum Provides Update on Exploration Program

3 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 exploration drilling and geophysics program at its Nickel Shäw Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. The program included 12 holes with a total of approximately 1,300 metres of drilling at the Arch and Burwash targets which were identified from the 2020 geophysics program, the results of which were previously announced. Borehole and localized ground-based, electromagnetic geophysics were completed on four of this year's 12 holes. Samples will now be prepared for delivery to the assay laboratory. The results, including analytical results, of the full field exploration program are expected to be completed and released during the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure and is located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company's vision is to create value for its shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell, an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's 2021 drilling and geophysics program, the timing of results, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-provides-update-on-exploration-program-301360261.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

