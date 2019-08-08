Nickel Jumps Almost $2,000 in Asia as China Prices Hit Record

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel climbed almost $2,000 amid a sudden spike during Asian morning trade as uncertainty around Indonesia’s ore export policy hangs over the market.

The metal rallied 13% to $16,690 a ton in London, the highest since April 2018, and Chinese futures rose by the daily limit to the highest since trading began in 2015. While prices on the London Metal Exchange pared early gains, nickel remains the best performer in Thursday’s rally in base metals.

There were no immediate signs of what could spur such a sudden and substantial move, but some observers pointed to speculation that Indonesia may tighten its policy on raw-material exports. The country said Thursday that the industry should follow existing rules and not pay heed to rumors about bringing forward a previously announced ban on exports of nickel ore.

There’s been no notable changes in fundamentals to justify the bullish mood, Shanghai Metals Market wrote in a note.

“Nickel prices are not set by fundamentals at the moment,” Celia Wang, an analyst at trading house Grand Flow Resources said by phone from Shanghai. “The price surge showed that investors tend to believe the Indonesia ore export ban speculation, otherwise how can we explain the spike?”

Nickel has been the standout among base metals, up 50% this year compared with losses for most others. Prices have benefited from dwindling global stockpiles, long-term prospects for a demand boost from its use in electric-vehicle batteries, as well as the potential for Indonesia to curb supplies.

Investors “appear to be positioning for the ore ban to be brought forward,” Citigroup Inc. analysts wrote in a note Wednesday, before the sudden surge in prices. “Were the ban to not be brought forward, substantial liquidation is likely,” it said.

The frenzied morning trading also came as investors grappled with the implications of the weaker yuan. China set its daily fixing weaker than 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008. Still, that was stronger than expected, soothing investor nerves and helping all metals to gains -- albeit not as spectacularly as nickel.

