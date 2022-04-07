U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Nickel Market to Hit USD 59.14 Billion by 2028 | Nickel Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% During 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Nickel Market Are Anglo American plc (U.K.) BHP (Australia) Eramet (France) Norilsk Nickel (Russia) Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan) Glencore (Switzerland) Sherritt International Corporation (Canada) Vale (Brazil) Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (Hong Kong) Terrafame Ltd. (Finland) and more players profiled.

Pune India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nickel market size is predicted to reach USD 59.14 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Nickel Market, 2021-2028”. Nickel (Ni) is a naturally occurring silvery-white, shiny metallic element. Because of its remarkable physical and chemical qualities, the substance is a required component in a variety of products.

Its principal use is alloying stainless and heat-resistant steels, particularly with chromium and other metals. Lower-grade Ni ore can now be processed because of advances in mining, smelting, and refining technology. Furthermore, rising exploratory operations by mining corporations, fueled by low commodity prices, are expected to enhance Ni metal uptake. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in stainless steel and rising consumer spending on Ni-based items, such as alloys and batteries, would boost global market expansion over the anticipated timeline.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nickel-market-106576

COVID-19 Impact-

Impact on Product Production and Consumption Due to Spread of COVID-19 Hampered Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the market since supply networks around the world have been disrupted by lockdowns, social distances, and trade bans. Due to lockdowns in numerous countries, most industries and factories were temporarily shut down, hurting demand, production, and prices. Major mining businesses like Nickel Asia and Global Ferronickel Holdings have paused some of their operations as a result of COVID-19. Vale, a Brazilian firm, has cut its output forecast for 2020, citing a failure to comply with current maintenance shutdown schedules as the reason. Many governments, on the other hand, are attempting to resurrect their economy. As a result, the market is expected to level out in the next years.

List of Key Nickel Market Players are:

  • Anglo American plc (U.K.)

  • BHP (Australia)

  • Eramet (France)

  • Norilsk Nickel (Russia)

  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Glencore (Switzerland)

  • Sherritt International Corporation (Canada)

  • Vale (Brazil)

  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (Hong Kong)

  • Terrafame Ltd. (Finland)

Market Segments:

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into special steels, stainless steel, batteries, alloys, electroplating, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The research study offers a thorough examination of the industry, focusing on critical factors such as top companies and applications. It also provides quantitative data in terms of volume and value, market analysis, market data research methodology, and industry trend insights. It focuses on important industry advancements as well as the competitive landscape. In addition to the causes listed above, the research includes a number of other variables that have contributed to the market's recent expansion.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nickel-market-106576

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Stainless Steel to Augment Market Growth

Product adoption will be aided by rising stainless steel demand in automotive, consumer goods, and construction industries. Stainless steel accounts for more than two-thirds of global Ni use, according to the Nickel Institute Organization. The product enhances the steel's formability, weldability, and ductility. When utilized as an alloying element, it also provides corrosion resistance in specific applications. Stainless steel's strong demand in numerous industries can also be ascribed to its many features, including its lightweight, high tensile strength, durability, and ease of manufacture. As a result, increased stainless steel consumption will boost product demand during the anticipated timeframe. Ni's price has risen, making it a more expensive raw material for a variety of uses and industries.

Regional Insights-

Technological Advancements in Asia Pacific to make it a Leading Region

In 2020, the Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 26.92 billion. In Asia Pacific, the nickel market growth has been supported by increased technological advancement in stainless steel to make it more sustainable. China has the largest nickel market share and is the fastest-growing country in the region. The rise is linked to China's fast-increasing construction and automotive industries, as well as rising research and development activities and rapid infrastructure projects, all of which are helping to stimulate product demand.

Stainless steel is mostly used in electric vehicles in Europe. The product demand in this region will be fueled by rapid growth of the automobile sector as well as increased technological advancement. The U.S. is a leading country in North America. Stainless steel production in this region has been spurred by rapid expansion of the building industry. The increased demand for Ni metal can be due to its high flexibility, good energy absorption, and explosion-resistant qualities.

The product's consumption can be found in special steels across the Middle East and Africa. Steels' capacity to enhance ductility and toughness at low temperatures contributes to their hardness and strength. The South American market will rise due to the increasing use of stainless steel and Ni alloys in implanted medical devices and orthopedic applications such as joint replacements and stents.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/nickel-market-106576

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Nickel Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Nickel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Application

      • Stainless Steel

      • Special Steels

      • Batteries

      • Electroplating

      • Alloys

      • Others

    • By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nickel-market-106576

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Expand their Business as a Strategic Initiative

Vale, BHP, Anglo American plc, and Eramet are among the market's leading producers. These businesses are involved in product development, capacity expansion, acquisitions, and market collaborations. Anglo American is a mining firm that deals in Ni, diamonds, platinum, copper, and iron ore. Codemin mine produces around 9,000 tonnes of Ni per year for the domestic market.

Industry Development-

December 2021: Nicomet, a leading nickel and cobalt (Co) company, was acquired by Vedanta. Nicomet has a production capacity of 7.5 tonnes of Ni and Co per year. This purchase will assist the company in meeting the growing demand for batteries and stainless steel.

Read Related Insights:

Nickel Foam market size, share & industry analysis, By Type (Continuous Band-shaped Nickel Foam, High Intensity and Ultra–Intense Binding Force Nickel Foam, Other), By Application (Electrode Material, Fuel Cell, Other) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Nickel Alloy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Composition (Nickel-Copper, Nickel-Molybdenum & Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum, Nickel-Silicon, Nickel-Chromium, Nickel-Chromium-Iron, Nickel-Chromium-Cobalt, Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Power, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Electronics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


