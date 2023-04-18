Nickel Producer Merdeka Battery Surges in Jakarta Trading Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Nickel producer PT Merdeka Battery Materials jumped in its trading debut in Jakarta on Tuesday after raising 9.2 trillion rupiah ($622 million) through an initial public offering.

The shares surged as much as 11% to 880 rupiah shortly after open, before paring gains. The unit of miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold sold 11.5 billion shares at 795 rupiah each, the top of a marketed range, including about 550 million shares in additional allotment.

The company is the second nickel miner to list in Jakarta this month, as firms take advantage of surging interest in the industry to raise funds through equity sales. The sector is at the heart of President Joko Widodo’s vision of developing an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain locally, a plan that is starting to take shape as global carmakers like Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co invest onshore.

The performance of a recently-listed peer may give investors a hint of how Merdeka will fare on its first trading day. PT Trimegah Bangun Persada, known as Harita Nickel, is up 12% since it listed on April 12. The firm also sold shares at the top of the range in an offering that raised 10 trillion rupiah. That was Indonesia’s biggest IPO so far this year.

Merdeka plans to use proceeds from the IPO to repay a $300 million loan facility, with the rest going toward working capital including the development of a high-pressure acid leaching plant on Sulawesi island. The facility will have the capacity to produce 120,000 tons a year.

