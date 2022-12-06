U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Nicklaus Children's Earns 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

·4 min read

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Nicklaus Children's Hospital was named a Top Children's Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality. Top Hospitals will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

"It is an honor be included among the Leapfrog Top Children's Hospitals," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of the hospital. "At Nicklaus Children's, we are committed to putting patients and families first each and every day. We do that by adhering to patient safety and quality standards, and best practices, with the goal of creating the best possible care for those we serve."

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Nicklaus Children's received a Top Children's Hospital recognition. A total of 115 top hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

  • 12 Top Children's

  • 32 Top General

  • 13 Top Rural

  • 58 Top Teaching

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology.

"We are honored to recognize Nicklaus Children's as a Top Hospital this year," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Nicklaus Children's has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible."

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 U.S. News ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

