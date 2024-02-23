NICO Resources Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 20% More Stock

Potential NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Cook, recently bought AU$300k worth of stock, paying AU$0.15 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NICO Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Chairman Peter Cook was not their only acquisition of NICO Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$1.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months NICO Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of NICO Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 28% of NICO Resources shares, worth about AU$5.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NICO Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NICO Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for NICO Resources (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

