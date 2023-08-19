NICO Resources Non-Executive Director Acquires 4.6% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Roderick Corps, recently paid AU$0.41 per share to buy AU$177k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.6%.

NICO Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Peter Cook bought AU$902k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.39). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months NICO Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does NICO Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that NICO Resources insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NICO Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NICO Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NICO Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NICO Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

