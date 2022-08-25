U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,169.65
    +28.88 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,048.71
    +79.48 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,550.25
    +118.72 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.47
    +13.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.87
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7580
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,700.22
    +278.15 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.21
    +6.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.14
    +14.63 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Nicokick Launches New Warehouse for Fast delivery of Nicotine Pouches in Texas

·2 min read

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haypp Group is proud to announce it has opened a new warehouse in Missouri City, Texas to further enhance the company's distribution capabilities of nicotine pouches across the southern US and effectively cut Texas consumers' shipping times in half. This new opening will also increase product capacity in the region as the company continues to grow, while contributing an estimated $230,000 to the state's economy in 2022 alone.

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick)
(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick)

"The demand for smokeless nicotine products in the US is higher than ever. The launch of this new warehouse will help us meet that demand by providing Americans with convenient access to their favorite smokeless nicotine pouches and other products by strengthening our online offerings. Online customers are looking for convenience and value, Haypp Group listened and continually offers its consumers the best pricing on the widest and most relevant variety of product with the fastest delivery possible," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group.

"This new facility will also contribute significantly to our e-commerce growth, making our alternative tobacco products more accessible than ever as Texans move toward online shopping. Not only will our customers feel the positive impacts of this opening, but the surrounding region will see a positive economic impact. Haypp Group is committed to providing our customers with the best smokeless nicotine products around and we look forward to becoming part of the Missouri City community."

Tobacco-free oral nicotine pouches, a product not widely available before 2017, has registered the highest growth rate in worldwide retail sales among all nicotine product categories over the past three years. With increasing demand for next-generation nicotine products, the oral nicotine market is expected to continue growing exponentially in North America.

Nicokick is one of the fastest growing retailers in this industry, expanding by more than 109% over the past year. In Texas, Nicokick already owns roughly 5.8% of the nicotine pouch market and is expected to sell more than 100,000 cans to Texans this month alone.

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, Nicokick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about Nicokick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/us.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicokick-launches-new-warehouse-for-fast-delivery-of-nicotine-pouches-in-texas-301612454.html

SOURCE Nicokick

Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s S

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • McDonald's Nabs Pepsi Executive to Lead ESG Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is hiring an executive from PepsiCo Inc. as its new head of sustainability and government relations as the fast-food chain looks to improve its image and increase diversity.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Foot Super

  • Royal Mail faces national security investigation over ‘Czech sphinx’ stake - live updates

    Royal Mail prepares to tear up union agreement in battle to cut costs FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc as it breaks losing streak Ben Marlow: It is time for Royal Mail to call the bluff of militant union leaders Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Guitar cases and tissue boxes stuffed with cash: Yoga guru charged with not paying taxes while raking in $20 million

    Prosecutors say founder Greg Gumucio and his partners failed to file personal or corporate taxes for nearly a decade for their donation-based business.

  • Brazil Steel Demand May Double Within Decade, ArcelorMittal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s steel consumption should double within the next 10 years thanks to “gigantic opportunities” and a need to build more infrastructure in Latin America’s biggest economy, said ArcelorMittal SA’s executive in Brazil.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Varia

  • BRP PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA LEAK

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) reports that, as part of its ongoing investigation into the cyberattack, it found out today that additional employee information has been compromised, specifically certain credentials of employees using BRP computers for personal use.

  • Salesforce Stock Tumbles As Surging Dollar Clips 2023 Profit Outlook Following Q2 Earnings Beat

    "Everyone I've talked to is taking a more measured approach to their business," said CEO Marc Benioff. "We expect these trends to continue in the near term, and we reflected this in our guidance."

  • Natural Gas Soars in Europe, Asia as Crisis Heats Up Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- European and Asian natural gas prices surged to near record highs as the worst energy crisis in decades intensified competition to secure supplies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study