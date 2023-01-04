Nicola Wealth Welcomes Two Experienced Calgary-based Wealth Planners to Its Growing Advisory Team

Cassandra Cross and Simran Arora join Nicola Wealth and look to expand private investment opportunities in Alberta.

Calgary, AB, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing investment management firms, announced the addition of two Calgary-based Wealth Planners today, welcoming Cassandra Cross and Simran Arora to its growing Advisory Team.

“I’m excited to be joining Nicola Wealth,” said Ms. Cross. “Their focus on holistic financial planning and exceptional client experience, paired with an exclusive investment offering is something I’m looking forward to presenting to clients throughout Alberta and beyond.”

Mr. Arora shared this sentiment. “I was initially attracted to Nicola Wealth because of its broad range of investments, particularly in private assets,” he says. “However, the more I learned about the firm’s growth strategy and collaborative culture, the more apparent it was that this was an opportunity I couldn’t resist.”

The firm’s leadership is investing in the growth of the advisory team and is delighted to add expertise in the form of planning-focused advisors with an entrepreneurial drive. “We are pleased to welcome both Cassandra and Simran to Nicola Wealth, they each bring additional experience in the wealth management space and will be instrumental in the firm’s continued expansion in Alberta,” said Vanessa Flockton, Senior Vice President, Advisory Services | Client Relationship Manager.

Cassandra Cross – Wealth Planner

Cassandra joins Nicola Wealth as a Wealth Planner based in Calgary, Alberta. She began her career in the financial services industry in 2010, and for over a decade, has focused on providing holistic financial planning and investment advice to physicians. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, Ms. Cross earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designations.

Simran Arora – Wealth Planner

Simran joins Nicola Wealth as a Wealth Planner based in Calgary, Alberta. As a Wealth Planner for over a decade, Simran understands the value of advice. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh, India. He holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) & Certified International Wealth Manager (CIWM) designations. A firm-believer in life-long learning, Simran also completed certificates in Retirement Strategy and Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an investment management firm specializing in wealth management and investment services for institutions, high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and accomplished individuals of all professions. Today, the firm services clients across Canada, with offices in British Columbia and Ontario, and is responsible for over $13.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. Over the years, Nicola Wealth has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies (Platinum Member), Canada’s Top 100 SME Employers, BC’s Top Employers, one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and named Employer of Choice 2022 by Wealth Professional Canada.

For more information, please visit https://nicolawealth.com/.

CONTACT: Victoria Emslie Nicola Wealth 604-484-1286 vemslie@nicolawealth.com



