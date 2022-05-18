U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.08
    -109.77 (-2.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,905.88
    -748.71 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,620.54
    -363.99 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.31
    -40.99 (-2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.32
    -2.08 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0490 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2580
    -1.1000 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,028.15
    -1,077.07 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.67
    -22.01 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.78
    -68.57 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Nicole Archibald Awarded Financial Executives International Canada's (FEI Canada) Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award

·2 min read
Capon (CNW Group/Financial Executives International Canada)
Capon (CNW Group/Financial Executives International Canada)

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Each year, Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) honours one member who has contributed significantly to improving the organization. FEI Canada is delighted to announce the 2022 Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award has been awarded to Nicole Archibald from the Southwestern Ontario Chapter (SWO).

Nicole completed her CPA, CA designation in 1993 and began her career at EY as an Audit team member. Since the end of her public accounting career, she has held various leadership roles, including CFO, at companies in various industries, including medical device distribution, financial services, and power distribution. Currently, Nicole serves her own consulting practice, providing fractional CFO services to small and midsize companies.

For over 15 years, Nicole has been a passionate and enthusiastic FEI Canada member and volunteer. During her FEI career, she has demonstrated leadership and resiliency with her strategic thinking abilities to navigate complex situations. Nicole served on both the FEI National Board and the SWO Board as Chair, as well as on various committees at the national and chapter levels. She assembled and chaired the inaugural board of the Golden Triangle (Kitchener/Waterloo/Guelph) Chapter, meaningfully contributing to the first expansion of FEI Canada in years.

"Nicole demonstrates diligence by adapting to changing environments while adjusting to organizational goals. She is an influential member at FEI Canada who continues to provide a positive impact, empowering her team to work collaboratively." Norm Ferguson, FEI Chair of FEI Thought Leadership Forum, past Frank S. Capon Award recipient.

"Nicole's leadership and commitment to FEI has been nothing short of remarkable, and she is without a doubt a deserving recipient of this esteemed award." Dave Bezanson, FEI Canada Board of Directors Chair.

FEI Canada sends a heartfelt thank you to Nicole for her outstanding service to the organization.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award ceremony will take place at the upcoming 2022 FEI Canada Conference, Peering Over the Horizon, from May 31 to June 2, 2022, in Banff Springs, Alberta. For all information and registration, please visit www.feicanadaconference.ca.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

SOURCE Financial Executives International Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c1771.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam

  • Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • After $2B verdict, analysts weigh in on Pegasystems' court battle ahead

    The road to a final legal outcome, and a potentially lower number, for the Cambridge software company remains long, locking it in a battle with Appian that could take years and cost millions of dollars in litigation expenses to resolve.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • These Growth Stocks Have Dipped 70% In 2022. Here's Why They're Worth a Look

    Buying dips this steep isn't for the fainthearted, but with a long-term focus they could be high-growth opportunities.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Europe’s push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter

    Europe is trying to cut use of Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine, but still find enough fuel to keep the lights on and homes warm before it gets cold again. Italy has announced new supplies from Algeria, while Germany has outlined an energy partnership with Qatar, a major supplier of liquefied gas that arrives by ship.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Ahead of vote to remove him as CEO, Republic First's Vernon Hill files lawsuit to stop 'coup attempt'

    The suit seeks to stop Republic First's board from meeting on removing Hill as CEO, a vote that would occur just days after he was ousted as chairman.

  • Microsoft Begins Cloud Concessions After Rivals Complain

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is bowing to pressure to make it easier for European cloud providers to host the company’s software.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe US company is launching a new initiative that will mak

  • Higher ethane prices aren't changing the case for cracker

    Higher gas prices are actually providing advantage to petrochemical plants that use natural gas compared to oil.