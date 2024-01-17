Nicolet Bankshares Inc Reports Mixed Annual Results and Strong Q4 Growth

Q4 Net Income : $31 million, up from $17 million in Q3 and $28 million in Q4 2022.

Annual Net Income : $62 million for 2023, down from $94 million in 2022.

Net Interest Margin : Increased to 3.30% in Q4, up 14 basis points from Q3.

Loan Growth : Solid quarter-over-quarter growth of $115 million (2%).

Tangible Common Equity Ratio : Improved to 7.98% at year-end 2023.

Earnings Per Share : Q4 EPS at $2.02, up from $1.14 in Q3 and $1.83 in Q4 2022.

Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets at 0.33% of total assets, improved from 0.37% in Q3.

On January 16, 2024, Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NYSE:NIC) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a prominent bank holding entity known for its comprehensive banking services, reported a net income of $31 million for Q4 2023, a significant increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter in the prior year. Despite a challenging year, the company managed to end on a high note with the highest quarterly core net income in its 23-year history.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc's performance in 2023 was marked by a significant impact from a balance sheet repositioning in the first quarter, which led to a net income of $62 million for the year, a decrease from the $94 million reported in 2022. However, the adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the year stood at $101 million, surpassing the $99 million from the previous year. The bank's quarterly net interest margin improved, and it experienced solid loan growth, particularly in agricultural, commercial, and industrial, as well as residential real estate loans.

Chairman, President, and CEO Mike Daniels expressed satisfaction with the company's record quarterly core net income and the strategic actions taken throughout the year. Despite the unexpected challenges of 2023, Nicolet Bankshares Inc saw organic growth across all three main revenue areascommercial, retail, and wealth. The bank's proactive balance sheet repositioning at the start of the year yielded a clean balance sheet and a rising net interest margin, positioning the company for continued momentum into 2024.

"2023 was not the year we thought it would be, but we certainly made the most of the year it became. Our employees continue to shine during macroeconomic uncertainty, which shows in the fact that we grew organically in all three main revenue areas (commercial, retail, and wealth). Our value proposition and entrepreneurial spirit continue to resonate in the communities we serve," said Mike Daniels.

The bank's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the banking industry, where net interest margins, loan growth, and asset quality are critical indicators of performance. Nicolet Bankshares Inc's improved net interest margin and loan growth reflect its ability to capitalize on a rising interest rate environment and maintain a strong credit quality. The tangible common equity ratio, an important measure of financial strength and stability, also increased, underscoring the bank's solid capital position.

Asset quality remained resilient, with nonperforming assets decreasing both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The allowance for credit losses on loans was stable at 1.00% of total loans at the end of 2023. Net loan charge-offs were negligible, indicating the bank's effective risk management practices.

Overall, Nicolet Bankshares Inc's financial results demonstrate its ability to navigate a complex economic landscape and emerge with a strong performance in key areas. The bank's strategic focus and operational resilience are poised to drive its success in the coming year.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to Nicolet Bankshares Inc's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nicolet Bankshares Inc for further details.

