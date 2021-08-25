U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Welcomes New Attorney

·2 min read

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team of attorneys, Jordan Miller. Jordan joins a respected and dedicated legal team ready to represent the rights of injured accident victims in Wisconsin.

Jordan attended Marquette University Law School and received his Juris Doctor in 2021. At Marquette, he participated in a wide range of legal activities and associations, including serving as the president of the Environmental Law Society and competing in the Jeffrey G. Miller National Environmental Law Moot Court Competition.

As a law student, Jordan demonstrated his commitment to helping others, as he worked with the:

  • Domestic Abuse Clinic

  • Civil Legal Helpline

  • Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic (MVLC)

His hours of community service and volunteering as a law student earned Jordan an induction into the law school's Pro Bono Society.

Jordan's previous legal work experience includes a workers' compensation law firm in Ohio and an employment law firm in Milwaukee, representing employees. At Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, Jordan will represent clients in workers' compensation cases throughout Wisconsin.

Jordan is pleased to join a strong team of attorneys who also have a dedication to both helping legal clients and community involvement. As a true regional law firm, Nicolet engages in many community outreach efforts, including offering college scholarships, donating to various organizations, and volunteering to assist first responders and their families create estate plans through the Wills for Heroes program.

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers represents people following many types of serious injuries. They handle cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, other vehicle accidents, workers' compensation claims, Social Security Disability claims, defective product liability, and more. In 14 years, the firm has recovered over $40 million for clients of all ages and backgrounds, helping them get back on their feet and find justice after accidental injuries disrupt their lives. They helped thousands of people already and are accepting new clients.

The firm has several Wisconsin locations in Eau Claire, Hudson, La Crosse, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, Superior, and Wausau. They also assist clients in Minnesota from locations in Duluth, Hibbing, Minneapolis, and Woodbury. Anyone who suffered injuries in any type of accident should contact the Nicolet legal team for more information and a free case evaluation. Someone is ready to help seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

For more information, contact:

Russell Nicolet <russell@nicoletlaw.com>

(715) 835-5959

