Nicotine Gum Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Increasing Number of People Trying to Quit Smoking to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 31% of the growth will originate from North America for the nicotine gum market. The US is the key market for nicotine gum market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Many people trying to quit smoking will facilitate the nicotine gum market growth in North America over the forecast period. The nicotine gum market to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4. 43% according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Nicotine Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report!

Nicotine Gum Market - Scope

The nicotine gum market covers the following areas:

Nicotine Gum Market - Drivers & Challenges

Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of people trying to quit smoking. People who are trying to quit smoking are trying out various smoking cessation aids, such as e-cigarettes. Many public awareness programs and campaigns that are conducted across the world encourage people to stop smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) observes May 31 every year as "World No Tobacco Day." Such programs create awareness about the health risks associated with smoking and encourage the introduction of effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. "Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids" helps people reduce tobacco use and decreases its deadly toll globally. Many such awareness programs are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the health issues associated with smoking cessation products are the factors hindering the nicotine gum market growth. Long-term use of nicotine gums can cause various health problems, such as hair loss, skin irritation, and others. Also, people who use nicotine gums have a higher risk of heart palpitations and chest pain compared to normal people. Meanwhile, researchers have found that two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes (propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin) are toxic to cells in the human body. They also produce dangerous chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, which can cause lung and cardiovascular diseases. Such health-causing issues may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about all drivers, challenges & trends - Download a free sample now!

Nicotine Gum Market - Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Nicotine Gum Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovations

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Nicotine Gum Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Nicotine Gum Market is segmented by Product (2-mg nicotine and 4-mg nicotine) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Companies Mentioned

The nicotine gum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Cambrex Corp.

  • Cipla Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

  • Major Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Walgreen Co.

Cannabidiol Market -The cannabidiol (CBD) market has the potential to grow by USD 29.91 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. Download a free sample now!

Legal Cannabis Market -The legal cannabis market share is expected to increase by USD 34.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.39%. Download a free sample now!

Nicotine Gum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.85

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Major Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Walgreen Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· 2-mg nicotine

· 4-mg nicotine

*Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

**5.3 2-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24: 2-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: 2-mg nicotine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 4-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26: 4-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: 4-mg nicotine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

· North America

· Europe

· APAC

· South America

· MEA

*Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing number of people trying to quit smoking

*8.1.2 Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking

*8.1.3 Growing enrolment in smoking cessation therapies

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Health issues associated with smoking cessation products

*8.2.2 Increasing use of e-cigarettes among teenagers

*8.2.3 Presence of substitute products

*8.2.4 Stringent regulations

*Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 New product launch

*8.3.2 Addiction to nicotine gums

*8.3.3 Increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with smoking

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 47: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 British American Tobacco Plc

*Exhibit 50: British American Tobacco Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 51: British American Tobacco Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 52: British American Tobacco Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: British American Tobacco Plc - Segment focus

**10.4 Cambrex Corp.

*Exhibit 54: Cambrex Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Cambrex Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: Cambrex Corp. - Key offerings

*10.5 Cipla Inc.

*Exhibit 57: Cipla Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Cipla Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: Cipla Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 60: Cipla Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

*Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

**10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

*Exhibit 65: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

*10.8 ITC Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: ITC Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: ITC Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

*Exhibit 73: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 76: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

**10.10 Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

*Exhibit 77: Lil Drug Store Products Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Lil Drug Store Products Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 79: Lil Drug Store Products Inc. - Key offerings

**10.11 Major Pharmaceuticals Inc.

*Exhibit 80: Major Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Major Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 82: Major Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

**10.12 Walgreen Co.

*Exhibit 83: Walgreen Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Walgreen Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 85: Walgreen Co. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 89: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicotine-gum-market---31-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-increasing-number-of-people-trying-to-quit-smoking-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301488806.html

SOURCE Technavio

