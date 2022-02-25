Nicotine Gum Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Increasing Number of People Trying to Quit Smoking to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 31% of the growth will originate from North America for the nicotine gum market. The US is the key market for nicotine gum market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Many people trying to quit smoking will facilitate the nicotine gum market growth in North America over the forecast period. The nicotine gum market to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4. 43% according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Nicotine Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nicotine Gum Market - Scope

The nicotine gum market covers the following areas:

Nicotine Gum Market - Drivers & Challenges

Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of people trying to quit smoking. People who are trying to quit smoking are trying out various smoking cessation aids, such as e-cigarettes. Many public awareness programs and campaigns that are conducted across the world encourage people to stop smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) observes May 31 every year as "World No Tobacco Day." Such programs create awareness about the health risks associated with smoking and encourage the introduction of effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. "Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids" helps people reduce tobacco use and decreases its deadly toll globally. Many such awareness programs are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the health issues associated with smoking cessation products are the factors hindering the nicotine gum market growth. Long-term use of nicotine gums can cause various health problems, such as hair loss, skin irritation, and others. Also, people who use nicotine gums have a higher risk of heart palpitations and chest pain compared to normal people. Meanwhile, researchers have found that two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes (propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin) are toxic to cells in the human body. They also produce dangerous chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, which can cause lung and cardiovascular diseases. Such health-causing issues may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Nicotine Gum Market - Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Nicotine Gum Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Nicotine Gum Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Nicotine Gum Market is segmented by Product (2-mg nicotine and 4-mg nicotine) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Companies Mentioned

The nicotine gum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

British American Tobacco Plc

Cambrex Corp.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

Major Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Walgreen Co.

Nicotine Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Performing market contribution North America at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Major Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Walgreen Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

