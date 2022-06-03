Nicox: 2022 Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting





June 3, 2022 - release at 8:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Monday July 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.







The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com) by June 20, 2022.







Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be posted on Nicox’s website by June 20, 2022. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2022nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process.







In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France.