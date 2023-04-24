Nicox: 2023 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on June 1st, 2023

April 24, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an ordinary shareholder meeting on Thursday June 1, 202 3 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France. The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website ( www.nicox.com ) by May 11, 2023. Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is available on the Company’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2023nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process. In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an ordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Thursday June 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France

