Nicox Announces 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Key Milestones
Press Release
March 1st, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Key Expected Upcoming Milestones
We continue to closely watch the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will provide an update of any delays.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.
Analyst coverage
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Nicox S.A.
Consolidated statements of profit or loss
As of December 31:
2020
2019
Revenue from collaborations
14,423
8,260
Royalty payments
(1,516)
(1,405)
Net profit
12,907
6,855
Research and development expenditures
(12,728)
(17,747)
Administrative expenses
(6,677)
(7,666)
Other income
1,083
970
Other expenses
(93)
(85)
Operating loss before amortization of intangible assets
(5,508)
(17,673)
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,252)
(659)
Operating loss
(6 760)
(18,332)
Finance income
1,168
2,565
Finance expense (1)
(12,478)
(7,013)
Net financial income, (expense)
(11,310)
(4,446)
Loss before tax
(18,070)
(22,778)
Income tax (expense) / benefit (2)
(28)
3,856
Loss after tax
(18,098)
(18,922)
Loss for the period
(18,098)
(18,922)
(1) Finance expense in 2020 included a net loss of € (6.9) million following the divestment of the VISUfarma shareholding, € (2.2) million of loan interests paid to Kreos and € (3.4) million of foreign exchange loss. In 2019 Finance expenses included an impairment of € (6.1) million related to VISUfarma shareholding and (0.8) million of loan interests paid to Kreos.
(2) Income tax (expense) / benefit in 2019 included a non-cash item of €3.7 million for the first recognition of deferred tax assets related to ZERVIATE
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of December 31:
2020
2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
23,663
25,847
Intangible assets
64,848
72,120
Property, plant and equipment
1,166
1,670
Non-Current financial assets (1)
68
11,023
Total non-current assets
89,745
110,660
Current assets
Trade receivables
1,723
1,069
Government grants receivables
736
864
Other current assets
237
1,297
Prepayments
2,630
814
Cash and cash equivalents
47,195
28,102
Total current assets
52,521
32,146
TOTAL ASSETS
142,266
142,806
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders’ equity
Issued capital
37,030
33,231
Share premium
528,595
518,441
Cumulative translation adjustement
2,959
7,811
Treasury Shares
(605)
-
Accumulated deficit
(467,169)
(450,186)
Total equity
100,810
109,297
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial liabilities
13,429
10,168
Deferred taxes liabilities
11,868
12,964
Provisions
754
549
Total non-current liabilities
26,051
23,681
Current liabilities
Current financial liabilities
5,646
2,481
Trade payables
2,422
4,996
Deferred income
5,174
-
Other current liabilities
2,163
2,351
Total current liabilities
15,405
9,828
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
142,266
142,806
(1) Divestment of VISUfarma shareholding and loan notes in 2020
1 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss
Attachment