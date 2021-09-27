Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Press Release
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
September 27, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Recent Events
Key Programs Updates
Only figures at December 31, 2020 are audited, all other figures of this press release are non-audited.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.
Analyst coverage
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Interim Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income
6 Months period ending June 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands of € except for per share data)
Revenues from collaborations
2,043
3,271
Royalty payments
(721)
(891)
Net Profit from collaborations
1,322
2,380
Research and development expenditures
(10,000)
(6,533)
Administrative expenses
(3,263)
(3,496)
Other income
466
840
Other expenses
(90)
(174)
Operating loss before amortization of intangible assets
(11,565)
(6,983)
Amortization of intangible assets
(587)
(645)
Operating loss
(12,152)
(7,628)
Finance income
1,451
1,213
Finance expense
(1,036)
(8,166)(1)
Net financial income/(expense)
415
(6,953)
Loss before tax
(11,737)
(14,581)
Income tax (expense) / benefit
24
(26)
Net loss for the period
(11,713)
(14,607)
(1) Included €6.1 million of expenses without cash impact related to the impairment of VISUfarma assets sold in July 2020.
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
As of June 30, 2021
As of Dec. 31, 2020
(in thousands of €)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
24,433
23,663
Intangible assets
66,356
64,848
Property, plant and equipment
1,029
1,166
Non-current financial assets
69
68
Total non-current assets
91,887
89,745
Current assets
Clients
1,283
1,723
Government grants receivables
1,130
736
Other current assets
317
237
Prepayments
2,209
2,630
Cash and cash equivalents
36,528
47,195
Total current assets
41,467
52,521
TOTAL ASSETS
133,354
142,266
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholder’s equity
Issued capital
37,112
37,030
Share premium
528,513
528,595
Cumulative translation adjustement
4,597
2,959
Treasury shares
(873)
(605)
Accumulated deficit
(478,033)
(467,169)
Total Equity
91,316
100,810
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial liabilities
16,031
13,429
Deferred tax liabilities
12,255
11,868
Non current provisions
819
754
Total non-current liabilities
29,105
26,051
Current liabilities
Current financial liabilities
2,917
5,646
Trade payables
3,433
2,422
Deferred income
5,113
5,174
Other current liabilities
1,470
2,163
Total current liabilities
12,933
15,405
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
133,354
142,266
