Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement for NICOX

January 6, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, France Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31 st 2021: - 211,967 shares - € 146,491.49 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 786 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 728 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 387,737 shares for € 1,278,136.61 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 394,689 shares for € 1,304,467.12 As a reminder : • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account: - 218,919 shares - € 128,032.29 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,594 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,298 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 978,682 shares for € 4,245,529.01 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 906,908 shares for € 3,977,929.37 • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - € 500,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22 nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

