U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.25
    +11.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,378.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,046.75
    +41.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.30
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.75
    +5.34 (+5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3293
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1630
    +0.2730 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,103.80
    +843.75 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.41
    +16.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals Obtains Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for Naproxcinod for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOX
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NICXF
NICOX
NICOX

Press Release

Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals Obtains Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for Naproxcinod for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease



March 2nd, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, and Fera Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held, U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for naproxcinod for the treatment of sickle cell disease, which affects an estimated 100,000 Americans. Naproxcinod is a nitric oxide (NO)-donating naproxen combining the cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitory activity of naproxen with that of nitric oxide developed by Nicox and exclusively licensed to Fera in the U.S. Nicox has tested naproxcinod in over 2,700 patients in osteoarthritis, generating a significant package of clinical safety data which is available to support Fera’s development of naproxcinod, and ultimately a New Drug Application submission for sickle cell disease.

“We congratulate Fera on achieving Orphan Drug Designation for naproxcinod, which is a very important step in being able to develop this molecule as a potential treatment for sickle cell disease. Fera has already carried out pre-clinical development work on naproxcinod in models of sickle cell disease, and the extensive clinical package already developed by Nicox positions the molecule – the first that was taken into clinical development by our Company – for an accelerated development.said Michele Garufi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nicox.

“We are extremely pleased that the FDA granted Orphan Drug status for naproxcinod as it now allows us to continue our development for sickle cell disease with the benefits that come along with this designation.” said Frank DellaFera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fera Pharmaceuticals.

About Orphan Drug Designation

The FDA Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics that are intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Among the benefits of orphan drug designation in the U.S. are seven years of market exclusivity following FDA approval, waiver or partial payment of application fees, and tax credits for expenses related to qualified clinical trials conducted after orphan designation is received.

Role of nitric oxide in sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder that affects red blood cells, with a faulty version of hemoglobin causing normally oval-shaped red blood cells to assume a sickle-like shape, leading to symptoms including pain, frequent infections and anemia. Rupture of these cells in the bloodstream can lead to inflammation, a reduction in NO and a subsequent endothelial cell wall thickening, as well as platelet activation. In this inflamed environment and reduced volume, sickled red blood cells, leukocytes (white blood cells) and activated platelets aggregate to create a “vascular log-jam” (vaso-occlusion), leading to a painful vaso-occlusive crisis.

Nicox-Fera Partnership

Naproxcinod, a Cyclooxygenase-Inhibiting Nitric Oxide (NO)-Donating (CINOD) naproxen, is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory product candidate engineered to release NO and naproxen, originally discovered and developed by Nicox. Nicox and Fera entered into an agreement in December 2015, amended in September 2018 and December 2020, which granted Fera exclusive rights to develop and commercialize naproxcinod for the U.S. market. Nicox is eligible to potentially receive a single $40 million sales-based milestone if naproxcinod reaches $1 billion yearly sales (for any indication) in the U.S. as well as royalties of 7% on future net sales of naproxcinod in the U.S. Fera is responsible for all clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization activities in the U.S.

Nicox retains all rights to naproxcinod outside the U.S., subject to the payment of royalties to Fera, if intellectual property developed under the agreement is used outside the U.S.

About naproxcinod

Naproxcinod is a Cyclooxygenase Inhibiting Nitric Oxide Donating, or CINOD, anti-inflammatory product candidate. While the inhibitory COX component provides the analgesic and anti-inflammatory efficacy, the NO part may play a significant role in maintaining vascular endothelial cell function and integrity, blood pressure homeostasis and microvascular circulation. A broad clinical package already exists for naproxcinod in osteoarthritis, including three Phase 3 trials with over 2,700 patients.

About Fera Pharmaceuticals

Fera Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company. The company goal is to realize opportunities via acquisitions, in-licensing, developing and marketing abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA), new drug applications (NDA) and 505(b)(2) NDA products. Areas of interest include products that could benefit from lifecycle management with a special focus on niche markets. For more information visit www.ferapharma.com.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage


Bryan, Garnier & Co Dylan van Haaften Paris, France
Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux Damien Choplain Paris, France

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts



Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com



Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sandya von der Weid
T +41 78 680 05 38
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 and in the 2nd chapter of the amendment to the “Document d’Enregistrement Universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020” filed with the AMF on December 9, 2021 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).

Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • Novavax says it's ‘going full blast’ on its Covid vaccine's plans for 2022

    After a busy final quarter of 2021, Novavax's CEO said he expects the Maryland company's "momentum will only accelerate" this year.

  • How the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm posed a real challenge to Medicare officials

    Aduhelm, a drug developed recently by Biogen (BIIB) has raised enormously important issues for Medicare. Biogen’s initial proposed price for Aduhelm was $56,000 per patient per year. Because Aduhelm is administered intravenously by physicians, it would be covered under Medicare Part B. (Medicare Part D covers retail prescription drugs.) While, to date, Medicare has covered virtually all drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials issued a draft decision in January 2022 to limit coverage of Aduhelm to those in clinical trials.

  • Legend's stock is up 8%, the day after the FDA approves its CAR-T treatment

    Shares of Legend Biotech Corp. were up 8.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the CAR-T therapy it developed with Johnson & Johnson as a multiple myeloma treatment. J&J's stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Legend had inked the licensing and collaboration deal with J back in 2017. The treatment is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have already received four lines o

  • The #1 Sign Your Blood Sugar is "Way Too High"

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, is a result of too much sugar in the blood due to a lack of insulin in the body. Often linked to diabetes, if left untreated it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, vision issues, kidney disease, nerve problems, and more. Here are symptoms of high blood sugar you should never ignore. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Increased Appetite If you're experiencing

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Hazlet couple die of COVID on same day, while family battles 'nightmare' visitation rules

    There is no easy way to lose both your parents. But the children of Susan and Tom Tanski say their sadness was compounded by hospital rules.

  • One Senior Place: Sleep issues get worse as you age. Try these tips for a better night's sleep

    Reasons for these sleep disturbances can run the gamut from primary sleep disorders, medical conditions, medications and common everyday substances.

  • Why You Should Keep Wearing a Mask on Planes—Even When You No Longer Have To

    The mandate is set to expire on March 18

  • Sleeping in This Position Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Studies Say

    Some nights, you toss and turn to get comfortable enough to fall asleep. On others, you may be so exhausted that you barely hit the sheets before you're out cold. But no matter what happens at the end of each day, our focus is usually so set on actually drifting off that we pay very little attention to how we're lying down when we go to bed. And while it might seem like the worst that can come of dozing off the wrong way is a sore neck or spine, studies have found that sleeping in one specific p

  • Most People are Getting Dementia This Way, Experts Say

    Around 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia and The World Health Organization estimates, "As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050." Although dementia—a syndrome that causes a deterioration in cognitive function, mainly affects the older community, people as young as 30 have been diagnosed with early onset dementia.Chaye McIntosh, Clinical Director at Ch

  • The Fight to Save Lives in Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital

    16 children have died in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion

  • Ballmer-funded UO institute to address 'dire' Oregon workforce shortage

    A $425 million donation by UO grad Connie Ballmer and the former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will create a new degree program for behavioral health.

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Coronavirus tally: U.S. death toll tops 950,000 and Pfizer vaccine found less effective at preventing infection in young children

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to

  • U.S. lawmakers seek answers on 'troubling' drug price increases

    Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and 11 other U.S. lawmakers pressed the president of the biggest pharmaceutical industry trade group Tuesday about what they said were "troubling price increases for brand name drugs" in January. A letter to Stephen Ubl, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), was signed by 12 Democrats as well as Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent.

  • Burn pit benefits, veterans care to be major themes of Biden’s State of the Union speech

    The president will also discuss financial help and mental health resources for veterans during his address to Congress.