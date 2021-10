Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase

October 13, 2021 Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that Mr Michele GARUFI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Glaucoma Innovation S howcase being held virtually on October 21, 2021. Nicox’s presentation will be focused on nitric oxide in glaucoma. The video webcast of Nicox's presentation will be available on-demand by clicking here to the people registered for the event and accessible on Nicox's website ( www.nicox.com ) in the “Investors/Webcasts” section.

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA ® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE ® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes. For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com .

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.