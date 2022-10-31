U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.25
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,856.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,543.25
    -43.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    -0.73 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -1.64 (-5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8040
    +0.3840 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.42
    -381.36 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.50
    +15.14 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Nicox Reports Achieving Primary Objective in Mont Blanc, the First Phase 3 Glaucoma Trial for NCX 470

NICOX
·8 min read
NICOX
NICOX

Press Release

Nicox Reports Achieving Primary Objective in Mont Blanc, the First Phase 3 Glaucoma Trial for NCX 470



  • Mont Blanc, the first of two Phase 3 trials for NCX 470, met the efficacy requirements for approval in the United States

  • Daily dosing of NCX 470 0.1% met the primary efficacy objective of demonstrating non-inferiority to latanoprost 0.005%, with NCX 470 showing 8.0 to 9.7 mmHg intraocular pressure lowering from baseline

  • NCX 470 0.1% was statistically superior to latanoprost 0.005% in intraocular pressure reduction from baseline at 4 of the 6 timepoints, and numerically greater at all 6 timepoints However the secondary efficacy objective, statistical superiority to latanoprost, was not achieved

  • NCX 470 0.1% was well tolerated

October 31, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that once daily dosing of NCX 470 0.1% met the primary objective of non-inferiority in lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) compared to the standard of care, latanoprost 0.005%, in the 691-patient Mont Blanc Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The IOP-lowering effect from baseline for NCX 470 was 8.0 to 9.7 mmHg vs. 7.1 to 9.4 mmHg for latanoprost (reduction in time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM across the week 2, week 6 and month 3 visits). In a pre-specified secondary efficacy analysis of time-matched change from baseline IOP, statistical superiority was not achieved, however the IOP reductions for NCX 470 were numerically greater than those for latanoprost at all 6 timepoints, and statistically significant (p<0.049) at 4 of the 6 timepoints.   NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop, is currently in a Phase 3 clinical program.  

These results demonstrate that NCX 470 has a robust intraocular pressure lowering effect, with good tolerability, and that it clearly met the primary objective of the Mont Blanc Phase 3 trial.   NCX 470 is the first non-combination product to demonstrate statistical non-inferiority, and numerically greater intraocular pressure reduction, compared to a prostaglandin analog in a pivotal trial. We are continuing to examine the Mont Blanc data including a number of additional ongoing pre-specified analyses which are important to fully define the profile of NCX 470, as well as further exploring NCX 470’s activity on retinal cell protection, beyond its intraocular pressure lowering properties.” said Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox

NCX 470 Glaucoma Mont Blanc Phase 3 Topline Results Summary

  • IOP-lowering effect from baseline was 8.0 to 9.7 mmHg for NCX 470 vs. 7.1 to 9.4 mmHg for latanoprost (reduction in time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM across the week 2, week 6 and month 3 visits).

  • Non-inferiority was met vs. latanoprost in the primary efficacy analysis.
    The upper limit of the 95.1% confidence limit on the difference in the treatment effect between NCX 470 and latanoprost in change from baseline in time-matched IOP to the follow-up visits (week 2, week 6, and month 3) was ≤1.5 mmHg and ≤1.0 mmHg at all 6 timepoints.

  • In a pre-specified secondary efficacy analysis of time-matched change from baseline IOP, NCX 470 was statistically superior (p<0.049) to latanoprost in intraocular pressure reduction from baseline at 4 of the 6 timepoints, and numerically greater at all 6 timepoints but did not reach the overall statistical superiority pre-specified as an secondary efficacy endpoint.   The difference in IOP reduction between NCX 470 and latanoprost was up to 1.0 mmHg in favor of NCX 470.

  • NCX 470 was well tolerated; the most common adverse event was ocular hyperemia in 11.9% of the NCX 470 patients vs. 3.3% of latanoprost patients. There were no ocular serious adverse events and no treatment-related non-ocular serious adverse events. 4.3% of patients on NCX 470 discontinued compared to 5.1% on latanoprost.

We would like to acknowledge and thank all patients, clinical investigators and their teams for their contributions to the Mont Blanc trial, particularly during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic period.” said Doug Hubatsch, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.

NCX 470 Phase 3 Trials Designs

Mont Blanc is a randomized, multi-regional, double-masked, parallel group trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005% in 691 patients. Latanoprost is the most widely prescribed first-line therapy for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The Mont Blanc trial enrolled 691 patients in 56 sites in the United States and one site in China. The primary efficacy evaluation was based on reduction from baseline in mean time-matched IOP at 6 timepoints: 8 AM and 4 PM at week 2, week 6 and month 3.   

The similarly designed, ongoing, second Phase 3 trial, Denali, is being conducted at clinical sites in the U.S. and China, with topline results expected after 2024. The Denali trial also includes a long term safety extension through to 12 months, and is being jointly conducted and equally financed with our Chinese partner, Ocumension Therapeutics.

The Mont Blanc and Denali trials have been designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements to support New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in the U.S. and China and will also provide data for other countries accepting the same clinical data package for approval. The design of the efficacy part of the Denali trial is identical to that of Mont Blanc, however there is no guarantee that the results will be the same. Both trials are necessary, and certain additional clinical and non-clinical data will also be required to complete NDA submissions. Should NCX 470 be developed for other territories, for example Europe or Japan, there may be additional requirements.

About NCX 470

NCX 470 is a novel, nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent IOP-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox’s proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known, small, naturally-occurring signaling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action than that engaged by prostaglandin analogs. Bimatoprost, marketed under the brand name LUMIGAN® by AbbVie, Inc., is the leading branded PGA. PGAs are the most widely used class of drugs for IOP-lowering in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in intraocular pressure lowering and retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.   

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage



Bryan, Garnier & Co         Dylan Van Haaften        Paris, France
Edison Investment Research        Pooya Hemami        London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen        New York, U.S.
Kepler Cheuvreux        Arsene Guekam        Paris, France

 

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.



Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com



Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sandya von der Weid
T +41 78 680 05 38
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com)

Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

    Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years. David Jagielski (Ginkgo Bioworks): If you're willing to wait five years, then one attractive growth stock to consider buying and holding right now is Ginkgo Bioworks.

  • Patient Death in Alzheimer's Study May Limit Drug's Reach

    Brain swelling and inflammation is a common side effect among plaque-clearing drugs. It may make some patients ineligible for treatment.

  • Why Shares of Vaxcyte Rose 110.7% This Week

    Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, climbed 110.70% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The jump was due to the company releasing data from a trial for its pneumonia vaccine VAX-24, which has a Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration. On Monday, it followed up, saying VAX-24's phase 1/2 trial of healthy adults 18-64 met its primary safety and tolerability targets and was similar in that way to Pfizer's Prevnar 20 and could be a best-in-class pneumonia vaccine.

  • Don't Get Used to Lower Medicare Part B Premiums -- Here's Why

    Medicare might have to begin paying billions of extra dollars for new drugs in the not-too-distant future.

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another and which of these retirement accounts might be the best for you.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Brazil Markets May See ‘Relief Rally’ Amid Smooth Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets are poised to outperform after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential ballot in a seemingly smooth election process, easing concern that a contested result would sow unrest.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs

  • Egypt’s Pound Takes Yet Another Hit in Shift to Flexibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEgypt’s pound extended its losses to depreciate as far as 24 to the US dollar for the first time, as speculation whirled over where the curr

  • Copper Extends Losses on Factory Slump in China, Dollar’s Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper fell after a slump in China’s factory and services data added to signs of declining demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Att

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Scale The Eiger With This 'Sum of the Parts Trade

    The name in question is a small-cap biopharma concern called Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. , which currently trades around $5 a share. As of the end of the second quarter, Eiger had some $100 million in net cash on its balance sheet. Eiger already has one product on the market called Zokinvy.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • Brad Pitt’s Plan B Is Said in Deal Talks With France’s Mediawan

    (Bloomberg) -- Actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the production company behind films like Moonlight and The Big Short, is in talks to sell a significant stake to French media conglomerate Mediawan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspi

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.

  • Exact Sciences Earnings: The Most Important Metric to Watch

    Exact Sciences could deliver just such a surprise when it announces third-quarter 2022 operating results in early November. The business expects full-year 2022 revenue of $2 billion, including an estimated $1.32 billion from the at-home screening tool. It may be as simple as looking at the dominance of Cologuard.