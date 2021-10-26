U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.50
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,678.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.00
    +85.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.20
    +5.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,348.58
    +310.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.69
    +1,256.01 (+517.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Nidec Announces Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for First-Half FY2021 and Raises Full-Year Financial Forecast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nidec Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced differences between its financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (previously announced on July 21, 2021) and the actual financial results released today. In this connection, the Company revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The details are as follows:

1.

Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (IFRS)


From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)

For the six months ended September 30, 2021

(Reference)
For the six months
ended September
30, 2020

Previous
forecast
(July 21, 2021)

Actual

Change
(amount)

Change
(percent)

Net sales

800,000

910,668

110,668

13.8

%

751,794

Operating profit

80,000

90,196

10,196

12.7

%

69,174

Profit before income taxes

78,000

88,155

10,155

13.0

%

65,999

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

60,000

67,610

7,610

12.6

%

48,778

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic

102.44

115.49

-

-

83.28

Factors behind the differences between projected and actual six months results
The Company’s consolidated net sales and operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2021 exceeded the previous forecast (announced on July 21, 2021) as the sales and operating profit of Appliance and Commercial and Industrial Products and Automotive Products increased from the same period of the previous year.

Notes:
During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the six months ended September 30, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.

2.

Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2022


From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)

For the year ending March 31, 2022

(Reference)
For the year ended
March 31, 2021

Previous
forecast
(July 21, 2021)

Revised
Forecast

Change
(amount)

Change
(percent)

Net sales

1,700,000

1,800,000

100,000

5.9

%

1,618,064

Operating profit

180,000

190,000

10,000

5.6

%

159,970

Profit before income taxes

175,000

185,000

10,000

5.7

%

152,937

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

140,000

148,000

8,000

5.7

%

121,945

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic

239.02

252.68

-

-

208.19

Reasons for the revision
The financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 exceeded the Company’s previous expectations. In view of the favorable growth in this period, the Company has decided to revise its previously announced financial performance forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Notes:

  1. The provided financial forecast assumes the exchange rates of ¥105 against the U.S. dollar and ¥117 against the euro. The same exchange rates are used for the preparation of the previously announced forecast.

  2. During the three months ended July 31, 2021, the Company completed the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2021 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group’s ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Despite Disappointing Earnings, Snap Stock Could Surge Over 50%, Says Analyst

    Without needing to get hyperbolic, last Friday amounted to the worst day ever for Snap (SNAP) stock. Shares took an unrepresented 27% beating after the company’s Q3 earnings disappointed on multiple levels. While the company’s top-line figure failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s outlook did little to reassure, as SNAP is faced with the duel challenge of the effects wrought from the changes to Apple’s iOS privacy settings - which gives users more control over how data is used

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Why Esperion Therapeutics Plummeted by 11% Today

    Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) had a day to forget on Monday as its stock lost more than 11% on news that a fresh stack of shares would be coming to the market. Esperion announced Monday morning that it has entered into a private agreement with two holders of its convertible senior subordinated notes to convert those securities into common stock. The number of shares those holders will receive in exchange for their notes "will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of Common Stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the Exchange Agreement."