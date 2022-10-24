U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.50
    +11.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,203.00
    +80.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,400.25
    +41.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    -0.74 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.00
    +5.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9853
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1650
    +1.5350 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,325.81
    +153.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.13
    +9.37 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.86
    +18.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nidec Corporation
·3 min read
Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:
・First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
・First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
・First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
・Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-time highs.
・EPS: ¥150.31 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages

Six months ended
September 30,

Increase (Decrease)
%

Three months ended
September 30,

Increase (Decrease)%

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

 

Net sales

1,130,767

910,668

24.2%

590,398

463,198

27.5%

Operating profit

96,368

89,144

8.1%

51,708

44,589

16.0%

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

8.5%

9.8 %

-

8.8%

9.6%

-

Profit before income taxes

118,375

87,103

35.9%

61,386

43,351

41.6%

Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales

10.5%

9.6%

-

10.4%

9.4%

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

86,649

66,612

30.1%

45,328

33,161

36.7%

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales

7.7%

7.3 %

-

7.7 %

7.2%

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic

150.31

113.79

-

78.83

56.65

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted

150.31

113.79

-

78.83

56.65

-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news1024-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, 20.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:

 

Masahiro Nagayasu

 

General Manager

 

Investor Relations

 

+81-75-935-6140

 

ir@nidec.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Dive After China Party Meeting

    Almost all shares in the Hang Seng Index were trading lower, but Chinese technology stocks were particularly hard hit.

  • Global Stocks Rally Fizzles on China; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global equities faltered Monday under the weight of declines in Chinese shares, with US futures and key Asian indexes losing a large part of earlier gains that were made amid a dip in Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Pl

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 28%. However, the company's...

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • Insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD were amply compensated

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock...

  • Asian markets mixed after China’s economy grew 3.9% in third quarter

    Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The healthcare sector is a particularly smart place for investors to consider. AbbVie's shares are up 5% since January, despite the fact that Humira, its best-selling drug, will face biosimilar competition in the U.S. starting next year. AbbVie has gone to great lengths to decrease its reliance on the popular immunology medicine.

  • Oil Falls as Souring Chinese Sentiment Filters Through Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as sentiment soured over China following the conclusion of the party congress, filtering through broader markets.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesWest Texas Intermediate slipped towar

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    With huge insider ownership, these two midstream players offer high yields that are likely to hold up over time.