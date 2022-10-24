Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
The highlights are as follows:
・First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
・First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
・First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
・Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-time highs.
・EPS: ¥150.31 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Six months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)%
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
1,130,767
910,668
24.2%
590,398
463,198
27.5%
Operating profit
96,368
89,144
8.1%
51,708
44,589
16.0%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
8.5%
9.8 %
-
8.8%
9.6%
-
Profit before income taxes
118,375
87,103
35.9%
61,386
43,351
41.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
10.5%
9.6%
-
10.4%
9.4%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
86,649
66,612
30.1%
45,328
33,161
36.7%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
7.7%
7.3 %
-
7.7 %
7.2%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
150.31
113.79
-
78.83
56.65
-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news1024-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, 20.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140