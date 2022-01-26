U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Nidec Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • NJDCY
  • NNDNF

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.

  • Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.

  • Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.

  • Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.

  • EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages

Nine months ended
December 31,

Increase (Decrease)
%

Three months ended
December 31,

Increase (Decrease)
%

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

1,407,210

1,184,991

18.8

%

496,542

433,197

14.6

%

Operating profit

134,631

115,509

16.6

%

44,308

46,335

(4.4

%)

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

9.6

%

9.7

%

-

8.9

%

10.7

%

-

Profit before income taxes

130,554

109,314

19.4

%

42,272

43,315

(2.4

%)

Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales

9.3

%

9.2

%

-

8.5

%

10.0

%

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

100,443

83,615

20.1

%

32,676

34,837

(6.2

%)

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales

7.1

%

7.1

%

-

6.6

%

8.0

%

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic

171.67

142.75

-

55.90

59.48

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted

171.67

142.75

-

55.90

59.48

-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com


