Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nidec Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥910.7 billion, 21.1% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 30.4% Y/Y to ¥90.2 billion.

  • Quarterly operating profit ratio of Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Products has improved steadily. 1H/FY21 operating profit ratio of the product category reached 10.7%.

  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 38.6% Y/Y to ¥67.6 billion.

  • Upward revision to full-year FY2021 financial forecasts.

  • EPS: ¥115.49 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages

Six months ended
September 30,

Increase
(Decrease)
%

Three months ended
September 30,

Increase
(Decrease)
%

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

910,668

751,794

21.1%

463,198

414,918

11.6%

Operating profit

90,196

69,174

30.4%

45,641

41,381

10.3%

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

9.9%

9.2%

-

9.9%

10.0%

-

Profit before income taxes

88,155

65,999

33.6%

44,403

38,589

15.1%

Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales

9.7%

8.8%

-

9.6%

9.3%

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

67,610

48,778

38.6%

34,159

28,720

18.9%

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales

7.4%

6.5%

-

7.4%

6.9%

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic

115.49

83.28

-

58.36

49.03

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted

115.49

83.28

-

58.36

49.03

-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news1026-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, 22.5% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 41.5% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com



