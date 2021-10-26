Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥910.7 billion, 21.1% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 30.4% Y/Y to ¥90.2 billion.
Quarterly operating profit ratio of Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Products has improved steadily. 1H/FY21 operating profit ratio of the product category reached 10.7%.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 38.6% Y/Y to ¥67.6 billion.
Upward revision to full-year FY2021 financial forecasts.
EPS: ¥115.49 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Six months ended
Increase
Three months ended
Increase
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
910,668
751,794
21.1%
463,198
414,918
11.6%
Operating profit
90,196
69,174
30.4%
45,641
41,381
10.3%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
9.9%
9.2%
-
9.9%
10.0%
-
Profit before income taxes
88,155
65,999
33.6%
44,403
38,589
15.1%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
9.7%
8.8%
-
9.6%
9.3%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
67,610
48,778
38.6%
34,159
28,720
18.9%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
7.4%
6.5%
-
7.4%
6.9%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
115.49
83.28
-
58.36
49.03
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
115.49
83.28
-
58.36
49.03
-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news1026-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, 22.5% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 41.5% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140