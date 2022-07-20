U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Nidec Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NJDCY
  • NNDNF
Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation

KYOTO, Japan, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales increased 20.8% Y/Y to ¥540.4 billion, marking a record high on a quarterly basis.

  • Operating profit increased 0.2% Y/Y to ¥44.7 billion.

  • Profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 30.3% Y/Y to ¥57.0 billion, 23.5% Y/Y to ¥41.3 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs on a quarterly basis.

  • EPS: ¥71.50 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages

Three months ended
June 30

Change
%

 

2022

2021

Net sales

540,369

447,470

20.8%

Operating profit

44,660

44,555

0.2%

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

8.3%

10.0%

-

Profit before income taxes

56,989

43,752

30.3%

Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales

10.5%

9.8%

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

41,321

33,451

23.5%

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales

7.6%

7.5%

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic

71.50

57.14

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted

71.50

57.14

-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0720-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, 20.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 41.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com


