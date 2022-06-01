U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Nidec Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • NJDCY
  • NNDNF
Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 21, 2022, pursuant to Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From May 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 1,900,000
4. Total repurchase amount: 15,756,992,800 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference
A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on April 21, 2022:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,500,000 shares
    (0.95% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From April 22, 2022 through January 24, 2023

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from April 22, 2022 through May 31, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 2,400,000
2. Total repurchase amount: 19,998,638,200 yen

Contact:

 

Masahiro Nagayasu

 

General Manager

 

Investor Relations

 

+81-75-935-6140

 

ir@nidec.com


