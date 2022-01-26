Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

(Repurchases of Shares Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the ”Company”) today announces the status of the Company’s share repurchases under its repurchase plan in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.



The Company’s share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 25, 2021 has been concluded as of January 25, 2022. During the repurchase period, the Company executed the repurchases agilely considering the situations such as the trend of its share price and the execution of its capital strategy. Consequently, neither the number nor yen amount of the shares repurchased reached the predetermined upper limits.

Details of Share Repurchase

1. Period of share repurchase: From January 1, 2022 through January 25, 2022

2. Class of shares: Common stock

3. Number of shares repurchased: 270,000 shares

4. Total repurchase amount: 2,977,125,000 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date

Reference

A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 25, 2021



1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares

(0.68% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 26, 2021 through January 25, 2022

B) Total number and yen amount of shares repurchased from January 26, 2021 through January 25, 2022, pursuant to the authorization of the Board of Directors described above:

1. Total number of shares repurchased: 1,479,800 shares

2. Total repurchase amount: 17,214,178,000 yen

Contact: Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com



