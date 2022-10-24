U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.25
    +11.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    +84.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,400.25
    +41.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    -0.74 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    +5.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9853
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1620
    +1.5320 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,325.81
    +153.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.13
    +9.37 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.36
    +19.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Nidec Files a Civil Action and a Complaint against Toyo Keizai Inc.

Nidec Corporation
·3 min read
Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) (“Nidec” or the “Company”) announced today that it has instituted an action against Toyo Keizai Inc. and concerned individuals, requesting apology advertisements, among others, and submitted to the competent police station a damage report and a written complaint on the defamation by the aforementioned parties, stating that the recent article published by Toyo Keizai Inc. on the Company is false and defames it.

1.   Details of the civil lawsuit

(1) Court: The Tokyo District Court
(2) Date of filing the lawsuit: October 24, 2022
(3) Defendants: Editor-in-chief, reporters, and writers for Toyo Keizai Online, Toyo Keizai Inc.
(4) Address of the defendants: 1-2-1 Nihonbashi, Hongokucho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
(5) Details of the demands: Damage compensation, removal of the article in question, and apology advertisements, among others

2.   Background leading to the civil lawsuit
Toyo Keizai Online published an article on Friday, October 7, 2022 expressing doubts that Nidec is allegedly conducting insider trading in the acquisition of treasury stock. The article is completely wrong.

Toyo Keizai Online completely misunderstood the section, “Q&A on Insider Trading” (the “Financial Services Agency’s Q&A”), published by the Financial Services Agency on November 18, 2008, and baselessly reported an alleged insider trading in Nidec’s acquisition of treasury stock.

The Financial Services Agency’s Q&A stipulates that an act by a company creating a trust to acquire treasury stock will not be insider trading, provided that the company is not aware of insider information at the time of the creation of the trust, and that, after creating such trust, the company does not provide a trust bank with instructions on the acquisition of the stock. Nidec is in full compliance with the Financial Services Agency’s rules since it confirmed that there was no insider information prior to creating its trust, and executed a contract that provides no instructions on the acquisition of treasury stock after creating a trust.

Whereas, the Financial Services Agency’s Q&A sets forth a rule that “when providing a trust bank with instructions on the acquisition of treasury stock after creating a trust,” a company must provide instructions, such as isolating information between the instruction-providing department and other departments that know material facts, based on material facts.

Toyo Keizai Online misunderstood this rule, which applies “when providing instructions after creating a trust,” and published an article describing the wrong rule that “a company must isolate information even when creating a trust,” falsely claiming that the involvement of the Company’s Chairman in the creation of a trust itself would constitute insider trading.

As the Financial Services Agency’s Q&A clearly explains, what matters when creating a trust is not whether information is isolated or not, but whether the individual setting the trust is aware of any material fact or not. Furthermore, Nidec’s acquisition of treasury stock cannot be an act of insider trading since, as has been stated above, the Company confirmed, prior to creating a trust, that there was no insider information.

Nevertheless, Toyo Keizai Online published an article based on its obvious misunderstanding that “a company must isolate information even when creating a trust” as if it were true, and reported that the Company allegedly conducted insider trading by determining that such act is a violation of the rules.

Not only does this article in question slander Nidec’s honor and reputation, it is confusing the stock market with false information, and such an act is totally unacceptable to us. Therefore, today, the Company filed a civil lawsuit against Toyo Keizai Inc. and concerned individuals requesting apology advertisements among others, and submitted to the competent police station a damage report and a written complaint, to clarify the truth.

Nidec stays committed to engaging in business activities in compliance with laws and regulations.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com


Recommended Stories

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs 'immediately' after bigger-than-expected loss

    Royal Philips on Monday said it will "immediately" cut 4,000 jobs after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss on Monday. Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer, announced the layoffs in a shareholder note, saying the company faces "multiple challenges and our earnings reflect this." He said Philips plans to strengthen patient safety and quality management, address "various facets" of the Philips Respironics recall and "urgently" improve supply chain operation. The job cuts will help improve product

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • Global Stocks Rally Fizzles on China; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global equities faltered Monday under the weight of declines in Chinese shares, with US futures and key Asian indexes losing a large part of earlier gains that were made amid a dip in Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Pl

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • Insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD were amply compensated

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock...

  • Asian markets mixed after China’s economy grew 3.9% in third quarter

    Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 28%. However, the company's...

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The healthcare sector is a particularly smart place for investors to consider. AbbVie's shares are up 5% since January, despite the fact that Humira, its best-selling drug, will face biosimilar competition in the U.S. starting next year. AbbVie has gone to great lengths to decrease its reliance on the popular immunology medicine.

  • Oil Falls as Souring Chinese Sentiment Filters Through Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as sentiment soured over China following the conclusion of the party congress, filtering through broader markets.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesWest Texas Intermediate slipped towar

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    With huge insider ownership, these two midstream players offer high yields that are likely to hold up over time.