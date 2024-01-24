Nidec Slashes Outlook on Competition in Chinese EV Market

(Bloomberg) -- Nidec Corp. slashed its full-year operating income guidance by almost 20% on what it said was fierce price competition in the Chinese electric-vehicle motors market.

The Kyoto-based maker of precision motors said it will need to take restructuring charges, cut costs and limit unprofitable orders. To combat competition from other suppliers in the Chinese EV market, Nidec will also need to localize product development and procurement, it said Wednesday.

Nidec, led by co-founder Shigenobu Nagamori, has struggled after growing for years through aggressive acquisitions. The supplier to companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to Apple Inc. has been fighting prolonged weakness in demand, coupled with the ascent of new rivals that’s putting pressure on margins.

Nidec now sees operating income of ¥180 billion ($1.2 billion) for the year ending in March, down from a previous forecast of ¥220 billion.

Uncertainty over the company’s leadership has also weighed on the company, which saw the departure of 79-year-old Nagamori’s hand-picked successor Jun Seki in 2022. Lack of consistent management has slowed the company’s efforts to shift focus to smaller EV motors and on more profitable hard drives used in data centers and servers.

Seki is now a chief strategy officer in charge of Foxconn’s EV push.

Nidec whose shares have fallen 22% over the past year, also said it would buy back as much as ¥11 billion worth of its shares in the four months to May 24.

The company’s stock fell the most in more than 12 years in October after it reported earnings that missed estimates, due to weakness across the EV and electronics markets.

