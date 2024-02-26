Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Nido Education Limited owns, operates, and manages long day early childhood education and care centers under the Nido Early School brand name in Australia. The AU$220m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$18m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Nido Education's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Nido Education is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Consumer Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$16m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nido Education's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

