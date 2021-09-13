U.S. markets closed

Nielsen Announces Data Collaboration With PubMatic Changing the Way Marketers Transact on Audience Data

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nielsen and PubMatic announced today that Nielsen’s audience data is now available through PubMatic’s Audience Encore™ permitting advertisers to buy premium omnichannel inventory layered with quality data for precision targeting and better performance.

Brands can benefit from PubMatic’s extensive reach, enabling advertisers to engage audiences wherever they may be across all digital channels. Through this collaboration, brands may now access Nielsen’s premium audience data, along with insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing decisions. Nielsen’s rich audience data has a unique breadth and depth and includes proprietary fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) data, credit card transaction data, psychographic data, intent, and interest data.

Nielsen’s data may be delivered through PubMatic’s Audience Encore™ - an audience platform designed for marketers to transact on unique, addressable audience data across premium omnichannel inventory.

“Brands are constantly competing for consumers’ attention, and audience data and insights play a significant role in engaging consumers when they are most receptive to advertising”, said Daisy Smith, Associate Director, Nielsen Marketing Cloud, Nielsen Australia. “With the widespread adoption of premium programmatic deals, the need to package high-quality datasets with premium inventory is bigger than ever. The partnership between Nielsen and PubMatic provides marketers with high level of consumer intelligence while optimising their advertising investments across all the touchpoints on the consumer journey.”

“With Nielsen data available through PubMatic’s Audience Encore, our clients can expand their media campaigns and reach new, highly targeted audiences”, said Peter Barry, Regional Director, ANZ & Head of Audience, APAC at PubMatic. “Our goal is to fundamentally change the way marketers and data owners transact on audience data by giving more control to the data owner and better return on investment (ROI) for the advertiser. For retail brands, this provides an exciting opportunity to engage consumers in the run up to key shopping periods, such as Black Friday and the run up to Christmas, to ensure they are top-of-mind when consumers look to purchase.”

Nielsen data layered onto PubMatic’s Auction Packages or private marketplaces (PMPs) may benefit advertisers by giving them the ability to leverage data and contextual targeting across premium inventory. This can enable advertiser to identify and buy media with the publishers that attempt to attract the most suited, addressable audiences for each brand. This gives advertisers the opportunity to reduce wasted ad spend and focus budget on premium inventory, maximising the effectiveness of campaigns.

This collaboration expands on PubMatic’s strategy to offer advertisers a holistic, privacy forward approach to leveraging premium audience data for effective targeting in a future without third-party cookies.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 15 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything™ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Press contact: emeamarketing@pubmatic.com


