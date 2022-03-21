U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,542.00
    -91.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,376.75
    -36.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    +3.23 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.10
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1960
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,282.96
    -609.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.46
    +24.59 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

NIELSEN BOARD DISCLOSES PROPOSAL FROM CONSORTIUM TO ACQUIRE COMPANY; REJECTS PROPOSAL FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE REVIEW AND SHAREHOLDER OPPOSITION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NLSN
    Watchlist

Nielsen Board remains highly confident in the Company's standalone prospects

Large shareholder WindAcre informed Nielsen and the Consortium of its ability and intention to acquire a blocking position to prevent shareholder approval of proposed transaction

Nielsen intends to commence share repurchases when the Company's trading window opens

NEW YORK, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN, "Nielsen" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") has determined not to proceed with an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium ("Consortium") that valued the Company at $25.40 per share. The Board reached this determination based on its comprehensive review of the proposal, with the assistance of its independent financial and legal advisors, and discussions with The WindAcre Partnership LLC ("WindAcre") under a confidentiality agreement. Nielsen also announced its intention to commence share repurchases under its previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization when the Company's trading window opens.

Nielsen's Board unanimously determined that the Consortium's offer significantly undervalues the Company and does not adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen's growth prospects. As Nielsen's 2021 financial results demonstrate, the Company is achieving strong revenue growth while making significant progress in new product development and MRC reaccreditation. The Company also remains on track to deliver Nielsen ONE – a transformative cross-media solution that will evolve the metrics underpinning the more than $100 billion video advertising ecosystem – in 2022. With growing relevance as audiences shift to streaming, the Company is well positioned within the media ecosystem for long-term success and value creation.

Additionally, following feedback from WindAcre, one of Nielsen's largest shareholders, the Board determined that the transaction would be highly unlikely to receive shareholder approval. At the request of the Consortium, Nielsen entered into a confidentiality agreement with WindAcre. The confidentiality agreement permitted WindAcre to speak with the Consortium about the possibility of joining the Consortium. Following these discussions, WindAcre informed Nielsen and the Consortium that it had determined not to join the Consortium and that it would oppose the transaction as it views Nielsen's intrinsic value to be significantly higher than values proposed by the Consortium.

WindAcre, which initially invested in the Company in 2013, also informed Nielsen that, if Nielsen were to accept the proposal, WindAcre intended to acquire direct ownership of sufficient shares to prevent shareholder approval of the proposed transaction. As disclosed in WindAcre's Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, WindAcre has economic exposure to Nielsen through total return swaps with respect to approximately 51,914,900 shares, or 14.44% of Nielsen's ordinary shares, in addition to its 9.61% common ownership. Under UK law, a scheme of arrangement requires approval of at least 75% in value of the shares voting on the transaction, with members of the Consortium not eligible to vote their shares.

Share Repurchases

The Nielsen Board believes that the value of Nielsen is well in excess of current trading prices and, accordingly, previously approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization. Nielsen has not repurchased any shares under this authorization, pending resolution of the proposal from the Consortium. With the Board's determination not to proceed with the proposal, Nielsen intends to commence share repurchases when the Company's trading window opens, currently anticipated to occur after first quarter 2022 earnings planned for April 21, subject to Nielsen's prevailing stock price, market conditions, legal requirements and other factors.

Chairperson Commentary

"We continue to have strong confidence in the management team and Nielsen's strategy to create long-term value for shareholders," said James A. Attwood, Chairperson of the Board. "We are always open to exploring any avenue to create value for shareholders, but the Board is in agreement with WindAcre, one of our largest shareholders, that the Consortium's proposal significantly undervalues the Company. Further reflecting our confidence in the Company, we plan to commence share repurchases, which we expect to be an important element of our ongoing balanced capital allocation strategy."

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes information that could constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include those relating to Nielsen ONE, Nielsen's share repurchase authorization and intention to commence share repurchases, as well as those that may be identified by words such as "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and events could differ materially from what presently is expected. Factors leading thereto may include, without limitation, the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, the uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nielsen's business, the failure of Nielsen's new business strategy in accomplishing its objectives, economic conditions in the markets Nielsen is engaged in, impacts of actions and behaviors of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments, as well as legal and regulatory rules and processes affecting Nielsen's business and other specific risk factors that are outlined in Nielsen's disclosure filings and materials, which you can find on http://www.nielsen.com/investors, such as Nielsen's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. This list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of these materials, and Nielsen assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by Nielsen or on its behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-board-discloses-proposal-from-consortium-to-acquire-company-rejects-proposal-following-extensive-review-and-shareholder-opposition-301506288.html

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and Asian stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Li

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    Let's take a closer look at these three fantastic stock market deals. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is selling one of the world's most needed products right now: A coronavirus vaccine. The company has been generating billions of dollars in revenue and profit from this, its only commercialized product.